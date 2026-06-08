TSN, CTV or RDS? Everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada

Bell Media holds exclusive FIFA World Cup television rights in Canada, and will broadcast the 2026 tournament's 104 matches across its English-language terrestrial TV network CTV, French-language terrestrial channel Noovo, plus its subscription sports networks - TSN in the English language and RDS in the French language.
Every game from the 2026 World Cup will be live in English on the TSN channels and in French on the RDS network. Selected games will be televised by CTV and its streaming platform Crave, including every Canada match, six round of 32 fixtures, four round of 16 clashes, all four quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final.
Here at GOAL, we give you a full breakdown of where to watch each and every game from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a regularly-updated table of which network is broadcasting each individual fixture.
Which channels are the Canada games on?
CTV, Noovo, TSN and RDS will televise all of Canada's fixtures from Group B, and any knockout stage games they advance to.
If you prefer to watch online or through mobile devices, you can view these games through streaming platform Crave (via the live CTV and Noovo channels) plus the TSN+ and RDS apps.
Here is a full breakdown of the Canadian TV coverage of Canada's Group B matches:
Date
Game
Kick-off time (ET)
Channel
June 12
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
3pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / RDS / Noovo / Crave
June 18
Canada vs Qatar
6pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Noovo / Crave
June 24
Switzerland vs Canada
3pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Noovo / Crave
Which matches will I be able to watch on free-to-air TV?
CTV is set to broadcast live coverage of selected "marquee" matches from the FIFA World Cup 2026. It will televise 27 group games including all three of Canada's Group B fixtures, six (of 16) fixtures from the round of 32, half (four of eight) of the ties from the round of 16, then every match from the quarter-finals onwards with the exception of the third place play-off.
The live coverage of these 44 games will be able to be streamed through Crave, with French-language broadcasts of Canada's fixtures and the final also being available free-to-air through Noovo.
Should Canada be involved in a round of 32 or round of 16 game that is not currently listed to be broadcast on CTV, Noovo and Crave, it is likely that such a fixture would be added to CTV's line-up of live matches.
You can see a full list of the 2026 FIFA World Cup games that CTV is set to broadcast in our table below, including their dates and kick-off times.
Date
Game
Kick-off time (ET)
Channel
June 11
Mexico vs South Africa
3pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave
June 12
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
3pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / RDS / Noovo / Crave
June 13
United States vs Paraguay
9pm
CTV2 / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave
June 13
Qatar vs Switzerland
3pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave
June 13
Brazil vs Morocco
6pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave
June 13
Haiti vs Scotland
9pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave
June 14
Australia vs Turkey
12am
CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave
June 14
Germany vs Curacao
1pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave
June 14
Netherlands vs Japan
4pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave
June 17
Portugal vs DR Congo
1pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave
June 17
England vs Croatia
4pm
CTV2 / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave
June 17
Ghana vs Panama
7pm
CTV2 / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave
June 18
Canada vs Qatar
6pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Noovo / Crave
June 20
Netherlands vs Sweden
1pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave
June 20
Germany vs Ivory Coast
4pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave
June 20
Ecuador vs Curacao
8pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave
June 21
Spain vs Saudi Arabia
12pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave
June 21
Belgium vs Iran
3pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave
June 21
Uruguay vs Cape Verde
11pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave
June 22
New Zealand vs Egypt
9pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave
June 23
Panama vs Croatia
7pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave
June 24
Switzerland vs Canada
3pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Noovo / Crave
June 26
Senegal vs Iraq
3pm
CTV / TSN2 / RDS / Crave
June 26
New Zealand vs Belgium
11pm
CTV2 / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave
June 27
Panama vs England
5pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave
June 27
Colombia vs Portgual
7.30pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave
June 27
Jordan vs Argentina
10pm
CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave
Where can I watch French-language World Cup coverage?
RDS has Canada's French-speaking football fanbase covered, as the Bell Media-owned sports network will be broadcasting live coverage of all 104 FIFA World Cup games, with its commentary and studio segments entirely in the French language.
All of Canada's matches will also be televised by French-language terrestrial TV channel Noovo. The free-to-air broadcaster will also air live coverage of the World Cup final on Sunday July 19.
Can I watch the US TV coverage in Canada?
In selected Canadian television markets, local FOX affiliate channels are available, either over-the-air near the Canada-US border, or through satellite and cable television services.
Fox Sports holds the official TV rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, with the broadcaster set to televise 70 of the tournament's 104 matches on its free-to-air FOX channel (the remaining 34 games will air across FS1 and FS2).
It is possible that you may be able to access the Fox Sports coverage through your TV package. If so, you'll be able to watch up to 26 more games than the number of matches available on Canada's free-to-air World Cup broadcasters CTV and Noovo.
How to watch the Canadian TV coverage with a VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support