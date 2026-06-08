TSN, CTV or RDS? Everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada

Bell Media holds exclusive FIFA World Cup television rights in Canada, and will broadcast the 2026 tournament's 104 matches across its English-language terrestrial TV network CTV, French-language terrestrial channel Noovo, plus its subscription sports networks - TSN in the English language and RDS in the French language.

Every game from the 2026 World Cup will be live in English on the TSN channels and in French on the RDS network. Selected games will be televised by CTV and its streaming platform Crave, including every Canada match, six round of 32 fixtures, four round of 16 clashes, all four quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final.

Here at GOAL, we give you a full breakdown of where to watch each and every game from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a regularly-updated table of which network is broadcasting each individual fixture.

Which channels are the Canada games on?

CTV, Noovo, TSN and RDS will televise all of Canada's fixtures from Group B, and any knockout stage games they advance to.

If you prefer to watch online or through mobile devices, you can view these games through streaming platform Crave (via the live CTV and Noovo channels) plus the TSN+ and RDS apps.

Here is a full breakdown of the Canadian TV coverage of Canada's Group B matches:

Date Game Kick-off time (ET) Channel June 12 Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 3pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / RDS / Noovo / Crave June 18 Canada vs Qatar 6pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Noovo / Crave June 24 Switzerland vs Canada 3pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Noovo / Crave

Which matches will I be able to watch on free-to-air TV?

CTV is set to broadcast live coverage of selected "marquee" matches from the FIFA World Cup 2026. It will televise 27 group games including all three of Canada's Group B fixtures, six (of 16) fixtures from the round of 32, half (four of eight) of the ties from the round of 16, then every match from the quarter-finals onwards with the exception of the third place play-off.

The live coverage of these 44 games will be able to be streamed through Crave, with French-language broadcasts of Canada's fixtures and the final also being available free-to-air through Noovo.

Should Canada be involved in a round of 32 or round of 16 game that is not currently listed to be broadcast on CTV, Noovo and Crave, it is likely that such a fixture would be added to CTV's line-up of live matches.

You can see a full list of the 2026 FIFA World Cup games that CTV is set to broadcast in our table below, including their dates and kick-off times.

Date Game Kick-off time (ET) Channel June 11 Mexico vs South Africa 3pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave June 12 Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 3pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / RDS / Noovo / Crave June 13 United States vs Paraguay 9pm CTV2 / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave June 13 Qatar vs Switzerland 3pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave June 13 Brazil vs Morocco 6pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave June 13 Haiti vs Scotland 9pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave June 14 Australia vs Turkey 12am CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave June 14 Germany vs Curacao 1pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave June 14 Netherlands vs Japan 4pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave June 17 Portugal vs DR Congo 1pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave June 17 England vs Croatia 4pm CTV2 / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave June 17 Ghana vs Panama 7pm CTV2 / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave June 18 Canada vs Qatar 6pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Noovo / Crave June 20 Netherlands vs Sweden 1pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave June 20 Germany vs Ivory Coast 4pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave June 20 Ecuador vs Curacao 8pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave June 21 Spain vs Saudi Arabia 12pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave June 21 Belgium vs Iran 3pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave June 21 Uruguay vs Cape Verde 11pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave June 22 New Zealand vs Egypt 9pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave June 23 Panama vs Croatia 7pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave June 24 Switzerland vs Canada 3pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN3 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Noovo / Crave June 26 Senegal vs Iraq 3pm CTV / TSN2 / RDS / Crave June 26 New Zealand vs Belgium 11pm CTV2 / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave June 27 Panama vs England 5pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / RDS / Crave June 27 Colombia vs Portgual 7.30pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave June 27 Jordan vs Argentina 10pm CTV / TSN1 / TSN4 / TSN5 / RDS / Crave

Where can I watch French-language World Cup coverage?

RDS has Canada's French-speaking football fanbase covered, as the Bell Media-owned sports network will be broadcasting live coverage of all 104 FIFA World Cup games, with its commentary and studio segments entirely in the French language.

All of Canada's matches will also be televised by French-language terrestrial TV channel Noovo. The free-to-air broadcaster will also air live coverage of the World Cup final on Sunday July 19.

Can I watch the US TV coverage in Canada?

In selected Canadian television markets, local FOX affiliate channels are available, either over-the-air near the Canada-US border, or through satellite and cable television services.

Fox Sports holds the official TV rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, with the broadcaster set to televise 70 of the tournament's 104 matches on its free-to-air FOX channel (the remaining 34 games will air across FS1 and FS2).

It is possible that you may be able to access the Fox Sports coverage through your TV package. If so, you'll be able to watch up to 26 more games than the number of matches available on Canada's free-to-air World Cup broadcasters CTV and Noovo.

How to watch the Canadian TV coverage with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.



