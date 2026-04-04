The referee's decision in the Mallorca match has deepened Real Madrid's wounds with a wrong call

Real Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Real Mallorca in Matchday 30 of La Liga.

Real Madrid remain on 69 points in second place in La Liga, whilst Mallorca have moved up to 31 points in 17th place.

The match was refereed by Sánchez Martínez, who received a rating of 5 out of 10 from the website ‘Archivo VAR’, which specialises in refereeing decisions.

Archivo Far noted: “The referee’s most notable decision was the four yellow cards shown; the last one, given to Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuno for a move that could barely be considered a foul, could have been avoided.”

Sánchez Martínez managed to steer the match to a safe conclusion, despite more than the usual number of incidents that brought play to a halt.

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