The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has appointed the referee for Saturday’s highly anticipated Roshen League clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Akhdoud.

Al-Nassr will travel to Prince Hazloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran this Saturday for the 28th-round Roshen League clash with Al-Akhdoud.

Khalid Al-Taris will officiate, assisted by Mohammed Al-Abkari and Abdulrahim Al-Shammari.

Sami Al-Jaris will oversee the video assistant referee console, with Saad Al-Subaie as his assistant, while Abdullah Al-Kharboush serves as fourth official.

Read also: Video: João Neves shocks Ronaldo: 'He’s not the best in Portugal or the Saudi League!

Al-Taris also officiated Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut against Al-Ittifaq on 22 January 2023, in Matchday 14 of the 2022–2023 Roshen League.

He was also on the whistle when the Portuguese star hit his 50th league goal, in the 1-1 draw with Al-Raed on 22 August 2024, during matchday one of the 2024–2025 campaign.

That game was not without controversy, however, as the referee controversially ruled out a second Ronaldo effort for offside, a decision many deemed incorrect, leaving Al-Nassr to settle for a 1–1 draw on the opening day.