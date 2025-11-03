Getty/Apple TV+
Ted Lasso to introduce 'whole different set of characters' in Season 4 as potentially returning stars are 'sworn to secrecy' regarding their involvement
How many returning characters will there be in Ted Lasso?
Nick Mohammed falls into the latter of those two camps after amusing viewers with his portrayal of “wonder kid” kitman-turned-coach Nate Shelley. The expectation is that he will be back when another instalment of Ted Lasso drops. Mohammed has not always been the best at keeping secrets when it comes to plotlines and future plans.
He is, however, playing cards close to his chest at present, with there little for him to give away. Mohammed claims to be in the dark regarding grand plans for Ted Lasso, with it already being announced that the show’s title character will be working as a coach in women’s football.
Why Ted Lasso has new characters & storyline
That is allowing the storyline to be taken in a different direction, which brings new cast members with it. How they fit into the bigger picture remains to be seen, but viewers are preparing to meet a whole host of fresh faces.
Mohammed admits as much, telling Collider when asked if there are any updates on production that he can deliver: “I think sworn to secrecy is about right. Look, I know that it's about a whole different set of characters. I can't even talk about it without giving anything away! We'll have to see. We'll have to see who pops up where and when. But I know that they're filming it now, and I've been socialising with them all. They’re all very well, so we'll see what happens.”
Mohammed has previously said of Ted Lasso returning to the small screen after several months of intense speculation - with the last series coming to a close in May 2023: “The storylines in Season 3 would suggest that there was a real sense of finality. Ted goes back home, right? But there were enough things that were set up that would suggest that there was a path to it coming back. We didn’t know for absolute definite, and it was always up to Jason as to whether he wanted to do more.”
Producers tease what to expect from Season 4
Title character and show writer Jason Sudeikis has brought the show back. Big things are being promised, with Bill Lawrence - who helped to deliver seasons one and two - saying of new chapters being written: “With Ted Lasso, I always have to make sure I highlight Jason Sudeikis because he had a vision for the show and it's such a huge position of pride for me now, looking back, to have been involved with the crafting and figuring out what that show was.
“Him and I ran it the first year, we ran it together the second year, and the third year, he was doing it. You can always tell a new story with new characters in this streaming world. He’s driving it creatively. But man, I’m excited to even still peripherally be a part of it.”
Ted Lasso Season 4 release date: Waiting on Apple TV update
Apple TV’s head of development Matt Cherniss has said when teasing fans about what to expect: “I have high hopes for season four of Ted Lasso, we’re just getting down that road. I don’t know what more can be said about Ted Lasso that hasn’t already been said, and we’re so excited that it’s coming back. I don’t think I want to say anything about the direction that the show is going, only that I think if you love Ted Lasso you’re gonna love the next season.”
Streamers are ready to fall in love all over again, as humorous and emotional escapades play out, with all eyes on Apple TV when it comes to officially announcing a global release date.
