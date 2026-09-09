How to get Serbia vs Greece tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Serbia open their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign at home to Greece at the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade on Thursday, September 24, before the two sides meet again in the return fixture at the Panthessaliko Stadium in November. Both matches form part of a League A, Group A2 schedule that also includes Germany and the Netherlands.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Serbia vs Greece tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is Serbia vs Greece UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Serbia vs Greece takes place at the Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed — check your regional broadcaster for the exact schedule.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 Sep 24, 2026 - 14:45 Stadion Rajko Mitic

Where to buy Serbia vs Greece tickets?

Tickets for the Belgrade leg are first made available through the Football Association of Serbia's official ticketing channels, with priority typically given to members before any remaining allocation goes to general sale. Official Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) channels are the equivalent first stop for the Panthessaliko return leg.

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It lists a wide range of seating options for the opening game at the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade, as well as listings for the return leg at the Panthessaliko Stadium in November.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this pairing:

Official general sale – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to each matchday

Verified listings – Ticombo sources tickets from a range of sellers, giving buyers a wider pool of inventory once official allocations are gone

Away tickets – Panthessaliko allocations for travelling Serbia fans are handled through EPO channels and can be limited

Secondary market – Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given the size of the Belgrade crowd this fixture is likely to draw, early booking is recommended for both legs.

How much are Serbia vs Greece tickets?

Official pricing for the Belgrade leg is set through the Football Association of Serbia's ticketing channels, with the full range from standard to premium seating available at face value while allocation lasts. Official EPO pricing applies for the Panthessaliko leg in the same way.

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, and here is a rough guide to what to expect there:

Cheapest seats (Belgrade): listings for the Rajko Mitić Stadium opener start at accessible price points in the upper tiers behind the goals

Mid-range seats (Belgrade): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point

Panthessaliko return leg: generally more affordable at face value than the Belgrade opener, though supply can tighten as the fixture approaches

As with any international fixture in a competitive group, prices can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Serbia vs Greece UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Serbia vs Greece Form

Serbia have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-1 defeat to Mexico, and they also lost 3-0 to both Cabo Verde and Spain in that run. Their two wins came against Saudi Arabia, 2-1 in March, and Latvia, also 2-1, in World Cup qualification back in November 2025.

Greece have not won in their last five matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent game was a 0-1 loss to Italy in a friendly on June 7. They drew 2-2 with Sweden before that and failed to score in three of the five matches, though they conceded only three goals across the run.

Serbia vs Greece: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2014, when Serbia won 2-0 away in Greece in a friendly. The only other match in the available head-to-head record was played in August 2010, when Greece beat Serbia 1-0 at home in another friendly. Serbia lead the head-to-head across those two matches, with one win apiece on paper but Serbia taking the most recent encounter.

Serbia vs Greece Standings

In UEFA Nations League A Group 2, Serbia currently sit fourth while Greece are second.