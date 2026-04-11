PSV fulfilled its sporting obligation with a clinical win at Sparta

PSV secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday evening. Goals from Ricardo Pepi just before half-time and Ismael Saibari late on sealed the win for the champions at Het Kasteel, with Sparta offering little in response despite a few chances.

Peter Bosz handed rare starts to several fringe players, among them youngster Noah Fernández, while Ryan Flamingo filled in at the back for the injured Jerdy Schouten. Late on, 17-year-old Fabian Merién came off the bench to make his Eredivisie debut.

The match began with a minute’s silence for Sparta club icon Charles van der Steene. Once under way, PSV nearly struck inside a minute as Yarek Gasiorowski headed home, only for VAR to intervene and rule the goal out for a Guus Til handball in the build-up.

The game remained open, with chances at both ends. Ryan Flamingo narrowly avoided a red card for fouling Shunsuke Mito when the Japanese winger was clean through, while Sparta’s first threats came from a free-kick and a corner. PSV were occasionally sloppy in possession yet still dangerous.

Shortly before the half-hour mark, Ismael Saibari hit the post, and play was briefly suspended due to smoke from fireworks in the away end. PSV then wasted a golden opportunity when Ricardo Pepi fired wide from close range after the restart.

Nevertheless, the opening goal arrived at a crucial moment. In first-half stoppage time, Ricardo Pepi headed home an excellent cross from Til: 0-1. Sparta protested for a possible foul in the build-up, but the goal stood and PSV went into the break with a lead.

After the break, the game meandered for long periods without much incident. Sparta pressed to raise the tempo, yet struggled to threaten a composed PSV. The best chance fell to Joshua Kitolano, who could not quite connect with a dangerous cross.

In the closing stages, PSV sealed the victory. Couhaib Driouech delivered a perfect pass to Ismael Saibari, who finished coolly one-on-one with the keeper to make it 0-2. That blow broke Sparta’s resistance, and PSV saw out the match without any trouble.