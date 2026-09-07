How to get Portugal vs Wales tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Defending Nations League champions Portugal open their title defence at home to Wales in Lisbon, before the two sides meet again in the return fixture at Cardiff City Stadium in November. Both matches form part of a competitive League A, Group A4 schedule that also includes Denmark and Norway, and this pairing carries plenty of history for Welsh fans in particular.

Let GOAL take you through everything you need to know about buying Portugal vs Wales tickets, including fixture dates, prices and where to buy.

When is Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Portugal vs Wales kicks off at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed via your regional broadcaster.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 Sep 24, 2026 - 14:45 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Where to buy Portugal vs Wales tickets?

The most reliable way to secure tickets for both fixtures is through StubHub. As one of the largest ticket marketplaces in the world, StubHub lists a wide range of seating options for the opening fixture at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, as well as listings for the return leg at Cardiff City Stadium in November.

Here is why StubHub is worth checking for this pairing:

Access beyond official allocations – useful once federation members and season ticket holders have taken their share for either leg

Guaranteed transfers – every purchase is backed by StubHub's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday

No membership required – a reliable route to seats for fans without access to Portuguese or Welsh federation channels

Wide seat selection – from upper tier seats behind the goals to premium central seating at both venues

Hospitality options – available for fans wanting a more complete matchday experience, particularly for the Lisbon opener

Given Portugal's status as reigning champions and the history attached to this fixture, early booking is recommended for both legs, especially the opening game in Lisbon.

How much are Portugal vs Wales tickets?

Prices for both fixtures vary depending on seat location and how close to matchday you buy. Here is a rough guide to what to expect on StubHub:

Cheapest seats (Lisbon): from around €45 to €60, typically in the upper tiers behind the goals at the Estadio Jose Alvalade

Mid-range seats (Lisbon): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point

Premium & hospitality (Lisbon): upwards of €250, covering padded seating and additional matchday extras for the visit of the European champions

Cardiff return leg: prices for the November fixture at Cardiff City Stadium are trending higher given the occasion, with resale listings already climbing well above typical Nations League face value

As with any fixture involving the reigning champions, prices on the secondary market can shift quickly, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Portugal vs Wales Form

Portugal head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 defeat to Spain in the World Cup quarter-finals, ending their tournament run. Prior to that, they beat Croatia 2-1 and recorded a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan. They drew 0-0 with Colombia and 1-1 with DR Congo, scoring nine goals and conceding three across those five games.

Wales have won just once in their last five, beating North Macedonia 7-1 in World Cup qualifying. Their recent run includes a 2-1 loss to Romania, draws against Ghana and Northern Ireland, and a 1-1 defeat against Bosnia and Herzegovina. They have scored 11 goals in that period but conceded six, with their defensive record a concern heading into Nations League competition.

Portugal vs Wales: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came at the 2016 European Championship, where Portugal won 2-0. The only other recorded fixture between them was a friendly in June 2000, which Portugal also won, 3-0. Portugal have won both matches in the available head-to-head record, keeping a clean sheet on each occasion.

Portugal vs Wales Standings

In UEFA Nations League A Group 4, Portugal currently sit third and Wales fourth at this early stage of the competition.