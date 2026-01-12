PGA Tour 2026: PGA schedule & how to watch

There’s no messing about if you’re a golf fan Stateside, as it's not long now until the 111th season of the PGA Tour swings into action with the Sony Open in sunny Hawaii. Following the PGA Tour schedule and results is essential for golf enthusiasts aiming to stay ahead of the competition, and we've got you covered here at GOAL.

The last couple of years have been all about Scottie Scheffler, who finished the 2025 season with six PGA Tour wins, including the Masters, The Players, The Tour Championship, and four other signature events. He also claimed gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to wrap up a stellar year.

The season will largely be the same this year, running with the main cup portion through to the playoffs and concluding with the Tour Championship in August. GOAL brings you the full rundown of what’s coming up on the world's biggest and most prestigious golf tour over the coming year and how you can watch and stream all the action.

PGA Tour 2026 schedule

Date Event Winner 15-18 Jan Sony Open Hawaii 22-25 Jan The American Express 29 Jan - 1 Feb Farmers Insurance Open 5-8 Feb WM Phoenix Open 12-15 Feb AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 19-22 Feb The Genesis Invitational 26 Feb - 1 Mar Cognizant Classical 5-8 Mar Arnold Palmer Invitational 5-8 Mar Peurto Rico Open 12-15 Mar The Players Championship 19-22 Mar Valspar Championship 26-29 Mar Texas Children's Houston Open 2-5 Mar Valero Texas Open 9-12 Apr Masters Tournament 16-19 Apr RBC Heritage 23-26 Apr Zurich Classic of New Orleans 30 Apr - 3 May Cadillac Championship 7-10 May Truist Championship 7-10 May ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic 14-17 May PGA Championship 21-14 May The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 28 - 31 May Charles Schwab Challenge 4-7 Jun The Memorial Tournament 11-14 Jun RBC Canadian Open 18-21 Jun US Open 25-28 Jun Travelers Championship 2-5 Jul John Deere Classic 9-12 Jul Genesis Scottish Open 9-12 Jul ISCO Championship 16-19 Jul The Open 16-19 Jul Corales Puntacana Championship 23-26 Jul 3M Open 30 Jul - 2 Aug Rocket Classic 6-9 Aug Wyndham Championship 13-16 Aug FedEx St. Jude Championship 20-23 Aug BMW Championship 27-30 Aug Tour Championship 24-27 Sep Presidents Cup

Who has won the most PGA Tour tournaments?

Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Sam Snead are tied with 82 wins at the top of the all-time PGA Tour roll of honour. Fijian Vijay Singh is the most decorated non-American player, with 34 Tour wins. Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, now 36 years old, is the youngest active player with 25+ tour wins (26). The last of those wins came at the Wells Fargo Championship back in May.

🇺🇸 How to watch the PGA Tour in the US

The PGA Tour will be televised once again on the Golf Channel, NBC, ESPN, and CBS in the US. The vast majority of tournaments are going to be covered live by the Golf Channel, although ESPN and CBS will show The Masters and The PGA Championship and the USA Network and NBC are going to be screening the US Open and The Open Championship.

A great streaming service that will let you watch the whole PGA Tour season live is FuboTV. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per monthfor subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including the Tennis Channel, ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month), and there's also a 'Latino' package', which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans.

🇬🇧 How to watch the PGA Tour in the UK

In the UK, you'll be able to watch all of the PGA Tour events live and exclusively on Sky Sports. If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app at any time. Packages start from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, allowing the viewer to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

NOW TV offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership', which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for 24 hours for £14.99. NOW’s ‘Fully Flexible Sports Month Membership’ again gives unlimited Sky Sports access, but over 30 days instead. That costs £29.99 a month and auto-renews unless cancelled before the end of the month.

🛜 Watch the PGA Tour from anywhere with a VPN

Getty Images

If PGA Tour coverage isn't available in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.