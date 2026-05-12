How to buy Paris Saint-Germain 2026 tickets: Average prices, Arsenal vs PSG, hospitality & more

As the 2025/26 season reaches its thrilling crescendo, the stakes to book PSG tickets have never been higher.

After a dramatic 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, PSG has punched its ticket to the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest.

Let GOAL help show you how you can secure a ticket to see Paris Saint-Germain in live action this season.

Upcoming Paris Saint-Germain fixtures

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Sat, May 16 Paris FC VS PSG Ligue 1 Semi-Final Tickets Sat, May 23 PSG vs Lyon/Nantes Ligue 1 Final TBC Sat, May 30 PSG vs Arsenal Champions League Final Tickets

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 tickets?

Demand for the final weeks of the season is unprecedented.

To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to PSG’s official ticket portal.

However, for high-profile matches like the Champions League Final, official allocations are often restricted to members and season-ticket holders.

General Sale: When tickets are listed as "Grand Public," they are available to all, though they sell out almost instantly for the final fixtures.

When tickets are listed as "Grand Public," they are available to all, though they sell out almost instantly for the final fixtures. Secondary Market: If official channels are sold out, fans often turn to secondary retailers such as StubHub or Viagogo. Due to the magnitude of the upcoming Champions League Final, prices on these platforms currently start from approximately €275.

How much are Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Paris Saint-Germain tickets at the Parc des Princes on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €40 - €280 when you buy them directly through the club.

The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium. The cheapest PSG tickets are located behind the goal in the Virage Boulogne stand, starting from €40.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as are currently available from €79 upwards.

Like most teams in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. There are, of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as ‘Le Classique’ (PSG vs Marseille), which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

History of the Parc des Princes

The Parc des Princes is an all-seater football stadium in Paris, France, which opened in 1972. It is located in the south-west of the French capital, near the Stade Jean-Bouin and Stade Roland Garros. The stadium, with a seating capacity of 47,929 spectators, has been the home of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) since 1974. Prior to the opening of the Stade de France in 1998, the Parc des Princes was also the home stadium of France's national football and rugby union teams.

The Parc des Princes has staged numerous prestigious football matches over the years, including multiple FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship encounters, as well as hosting three European Cup Finals in 1956, 1975, and 1981.