How to get Paris FC vs Lyon tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Paris FC take on Lyon on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris.

The fixture serves as a key test for Paris FC as they aim to prove themselves against one of French football's established heavyweights. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the tactical battle unfolds on the pitch under the Friday night lights.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paris FC vs Lyon, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris FC vs Lyon Ligue 1 kick-off?

Paris FC vs Lyon kicks off at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, with the exact time confirmed in the match details above.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 4 Sep 12, 2026 - 14:45 Stade Jean Bouin

How to buy Paris FC vs Lyon Ligue 1 tickets?

To secure tickets for the Ligue 1 fixture between Paris FC and Lyon on September 12, 2026, you can follow these standard ticketing routes:

Official Club Channels: Visit the official Paris FC website to check for ticket releases, club membership windows, and general public sales directly from the host club.

Stadium Box Office: Tickets can occasionally be purchased directly at the Stade Jean-Bouin ticket office depending on availability leading up to matchday.

Secondary Marketplaces: If tickets sell out through official primary channels, platforms like StubHub list seats from third-party vendors.

Paris FC vs Lyon Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris FC vs Lyon Form

Paris FC have not won in their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats across that run. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Troyes in Ligue 1 on August 22. Prior to that, they lost 3-2 to Angers and were beaten 4-0 by Mainz 05 in pre-season friendlies. Paris FC scored four goals and conceded nine across those five matches, with draws against VfB Stuttgart and Como — both finishing 2-2 — the only results that offered any encouragement.

Lyon have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory at Toulouse in Ligue 1 on August 22, and they also beat Sparta Prague 3-0 in Champions League qualification. A 4-0 pre-season loss to Real Betis was the low point of that run. Lyon drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce in the Champions League play-offs and lost 2-1 to Sparta Prague in the first leg, before turning that tie around.

Paris FC vs Lyon: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Paris FC and Lyon came in Ligue 1 on March 8, 2026, when Lyon hosted Paris FC and the match ended 1-1. Before that, Paris FC welcomed Lyon to Stade Jean Bouin in October 2025 and the sides shared six goals in a 3-3 draw. The only other recorded meeting in this dataset was a 0-0 draw in the Coupe de France in December 2021, also at Paris FC. Across three matches, neither side has managed a win.

Paris FC vs Lyon Standings

In the current Ligue 1 standings, Lyon sit fourth while Paris FC are placed twelfth.