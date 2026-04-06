Neymar pursues his World Cup dream despite a surprise operation

Neymar Jr continues to do everything in his power to ensure he can take part in what will undoubtedly be his final World Cup.

To this end, the Santos star has decided to undergo surgery once again. Marca reported comments made by Santos manager Cuca at the press conference ahead of the Brazilian side’s first match in the Copa Sudamericana against Cuenca: “Neymar underwent knee surgery during the FIFA international break. He hasn’t trained. He spent a few days recovering from the operation.”

Neymar had decided, following the conclusion of the last Brazilian league season, to undergo knee surgery on the advice of doctors.

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Marca reported: “Now, just a few months later, Neymar has returned to the operating theatre to undergo regenerative treatment using platelet-rich plasma, with the aim of strengthening the tissue of a joint that has suffered significant damage.”

It added: “Neymar decided to undergo this treatment during the international break, during which he had hoped to be included in the Brazil squad. He has now begun a special recovery programme to ensure he is fully fit for the final months leading up to the World Cup, and to convince manager Ancelotti of the need to include him in the 26-man squad that will travel to the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada."