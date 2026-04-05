Mbappé's condition is causing concern ahead of the Bayern clash

Real Madrid have been going through a difficult spell domestically of late, the latest chapter being the surprise defeat suffered at the hands of Real Mallorca.

Real Madrid lost 2-1 away to Mallorca, a team facing the threat of relegation, complicating their title challenge as the gap between them and leaders Barcelona (76 points) widened to seven points, with eight matches remaining in the season.

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The loss and the points gap with Barça were not the only consequences of yesterday’s defeat; concerns have also begun to mount regarding the fitness of star player Kylian Mbappé, just a few days ahead of the crucial Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich.

The Stats Foot account on X revealed a negative statistic regarding Kylian Mbappé’s goal-scoring form, noting that the French star has not scored a single goal for Los Blancos in his last five matches.

It added: “This run equals Mbappé’s longest goal drought with Real Madrid, which he recorded in April 2025.”

This statistic relates to matches against Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Atlético Madrid and Mallorca, all in the domestic league, whilst Mbappé missed other matches due to injury.

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