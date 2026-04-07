Mario Been: 'He has impressive statistics to back up a return to Feyenoord'

Mario Been is delighted with the progress Gjivai Zechiël (21) is making. The ESPN pundit has selected the FC Utrecht and Netherlands Under-21 midfielder for his Team of the Week on behalf of De Telegraaf.

Zechiël has already played 43 competitive matches for Utrecht this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

In addition, the Rotterdam-born player has become one of the key players for the Dutch Under-21s. Zechiël has already played ten international youth matches for that team.

Been sees the right-footed player improving week by week. “Gjivai Zechiël is making an increasingly good impression on me. He was loaned out by Feyenoord to Sparta and is now on loan at FC Utrecht.”

“He is dynamic, strong on the ball and has tremendous depth off the ball. He is getting better and better in defensive duels. In the Eredivisie, he has already scored seven times and also has four assists to his name. Impressive figures for a return to Feyenoord,” says Been.

After this season, Zechiël is set to return to De Kuip. He has a contract with Feyenoord until mid-2028.

According to Transfermarkt, Zechiël is currently valued at €7 million. He has played sixteen matches for Feyenoord so far, providing three assists.