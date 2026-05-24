Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham and Everton will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

Tottenham vs Everton is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream details for your region are listed below.

Tottenham host Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League final-day fixture that carries enormous consequences. Roberto De Zerbi's side need a result to preserve their top-flight status, while the Toffees arrive with their own agenda.

Spurs head into Sunday sitting in the relegation zone, and the weight of the occasion is already being felt at the club. Captain Cristian Romero has drawn sharp criticism after choosing to fly back to Argentina rather than attend the match, with Djed Spence among those preparing to play through injury — the full-back expected to wear a protective mask after suffering a broken jaw last weekend.

De Zerbi has a heavily disrupted squad to work with. A long injury list has stripped Spurs of several key players across a difficult final stretch of the season, and the manager must field a patched-up side in the most consequential game of their campaign.

Everton manager David Moyes has been candid about his motivations. He has publicly stated his desire to help former club West Ham avoid relegation, and a Toffees win on Sunday — combined with a West Ham result elsewhere — could send Tottenham down to the Championship. Moyes will not be holding anything back.

For Everton, this is a chance to finish the season with a statement result. Sitting comfortably clear of the drop, the visitors have little to lose and a great deal of pride to play for against a side that has been in freefall.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham vs Everton live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi faces a significant injury crisis heading into the match. Xavi Simons, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero, and Mohammed Kudus are all sidelined, leaving the Spurs squad stretched thin. The projected XI sees Antonin Kinsky in goal, with a back four of Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, and Destiny Udogie. Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur are set to start in midfield, with Mathys Tel, Conor Gallagher, and Pape Sarr supporting Richarlison in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

David Moyes is without Jack Grealish and Jarrad Branthwaite for the trip to north London. Jordan Pickford starts in goal behind a back four of Jake O'Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, and Vitaliy Mykolenko. Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, and Merlin Roehl are named in midfield, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall supporting Beto up front in the projected lineup.

Form

Tottenham arrive at this fixture in poor form, collecting just two wins from their last five Premier League matches — a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Chelsea, and they have managed only one clean sheet across that run while scoring five and conceding seven. The two wins, away at Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, offer some cause for optimism, but the inconsistency has been a defining feature of their season.

Everton's recent form tells a similarly uneven story, with one draw and three defeats in their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-3 home loss to Sunderland, though a 3-3 draw at Manchester City earlier in the run demonstrated their capacity to compete against stronger opposition. The Toffees have scored nine goals across those five matches but have conceded twelve, suggesting an open, attacking approach that could suit either side on Sunday.





Head-to-Head Record





Recent meetings between these two clubs have been lopsided in Tottenham's favour on home soil. The last time Spurs hosted Everton, they won 4-0, and the head-to-head record across the last five Premier League encounters shows Tottenham with the stronger overall return. The most recent fixture, played at Goodison Park in October 2025, ended 0-3 to Spurs. Everton's sole win in this series came at home in January 2025, a 3-2 victory that stands as the exception rather than the rule in a run that has generally favoured the home side in each contest.

Standings

Tottenham enter the match inside the relegation zone, while Everton sit in mid-table comfort. The contrast in circumstances could not be starker: one side is fighting for Premier League survival, the other has nothing but pride at stake.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: