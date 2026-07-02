World Cup - Final Stage BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Switzerland and Algeria will kick-off at Jul 2, 2026, 11:00 p.m..

Switzerland vs Algeria is available to watch live in Canada on TSN1 and CTV, with streaming options via TSN+ and the CTV App. RDS and RDS Apps carry the match for French-language viewers. The TV channel and live stream options available to you are listed below.

Switzerland and Algeria meet in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with BC Place in Vancouver hosting a fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

The Swiss arrive as group winners. Murat Yakin's side topped Group B with seven points, beating co-hosts Canada 2-1 in their final game to confirm top spot. Under Yakin, Switzerland have not lost in nine matches, a run that speaks to the quiet, composed efficiency that has defined this squad's tournament.

Algeria's path here was far less serene. Vladimir Petkovic's side finished third in Group J after one of the tournament's most extraordinary finishes — a 3-3 draw with Austria that kept their knockout hopes alive in dramatic fashion. They lost only once in the group stage, a 3-0 defeat to Argentina, and their character in recovery has been notable.

Granit Xhaka and Riyad Mahrez are the totemic figures for their respective sides. Xhaka, 33, remains the engine of the Swiss midfield at Sunderland, while Mahrez — two years his senior — rediscovered his scoring touch against Austria with a brace, with Houssem Aouar providing both assists from a deeper role. The 35-year-old's form at this stage of his international career has been a genuine talking point of the tournament.

The winners will face either Ghana or Colombia in the last 16, a draw that keeps a potential quarter-final run within reach for both teams. Neither side would encounter a top-10 FIFA ranked opponent until that stage, which adds a layer of genuine opportunity to this fixture.

For everything you need to know about how and where to watch Switzerland vs Algeria live, read on.

How to watch Switzerland vs Algeria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Switzerland are managed by Murat Yakin. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match. The projected XI lines up with Gregor Kobel in goal, a back four of Luca Jaquez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, and Ricardo Rodriguez, a midfield pairing of Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka, with Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi, and Dan Ndoye in support, and Breel Embolo as the central striker.

Algeria are managed by Vladimir Petkovic. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed. The projected XI has Oussama Benbot in goal, with Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, and Rayan Ait Nouri across the back four, Houssem Aouar and Nabil Bentaleb in midfield, Ibrahim Maza, Riyad Mahrez, and Fares Chaibi in the attacking midfield line, and Amine Gouiri leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Switzerland have won three of their last five matches, drawing two and losing none. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Canada on June 24, with Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi on the scoresheet. Earlier in the group stage, they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 on June 18. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Qatar and a 1-1 draw with Australia in a pre-tournament friendly. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored 13 goals and conceded five.

Algeria have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Austria on June 28, a match in which Riyad Mahrez scored twice. Before that, they beat Jordan 1-2 on June 23 with Amine Gouiri's late strike proving decisive. Their only defeat across those five fixtures was a 3-0 loss to Argentina. In pre-tournament friendlies, Algeria beat Bolivia 4-0 and defeated the Netherlands 1-0.





Head-to-Head Record





No recent head-to-head data is available for meetings between Switzerland and Algeria. This round-of-32 fixture at BC Place in Vancouver is the most current data point on record between the two sides.

Standings

Switzerland finished first in Group B. Algeria advanced from Group J in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Algeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: