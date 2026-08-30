Premier League - Game Week 2 Aug 30, 2026 - 09:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Fulham will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 9:00 a.m..

US viewers can watch Sunderland vs Fulham live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sunderland host Fulham at the Stadium of Light in Matchday 2 of the Premier League 2026/27 season, with both clubs looking to find their footing early in what promises to be a demanding campaign.

The Black Cats arrive into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 opening-day defeat to Ipswich Town, a result that will have frustrated Regis Le Bris after Sunderland's impressive debut top-flight campaign last season. Having secured European football for the first time in decades, the Wearside club will be eager to respond in front of their home support.

Goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who signed a new long-term contract extension until 2031 this week, will be between the sticks after a stellar debut season that yielded 10 Premier League clean sheets. His presence gives Sunderland a reliable foundation as they adjust to the additional demands of continental competition.

Fulham come into this game with mixed recent signals. Alvaro Arbeloa's side were beaten 3-2 by Chelsea in their Premier League opener, with Cole Palmer particularly influential in that defeat. The Cottagers did, however, put in a composed Carabao Cup performance midweek, dispatching AFC Wimbledon 3-0 to build some confidence ahead of the trip north.

The visitors sit 12th in the early Premier League standings, one place above Sunderland in 14th, so both sides will view this as a fixture they need to win to gain early momentum in the table.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sunderland vs Fulham, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Regis Le Bris has a near-full squad available for Sunderland, with Simon Adingra the only confirmed absentee through injury. Dayann Methalie is suspended and will play no part in proceedings. The projected XI includes Robin Roefs in goal, with Granit Xhaka and Enzo Le Fee expected to anchor the midfield, and Brian Brobbey leading the attack.

Fulham are without Tom Cairney through injury, while Alvaro Arbeloa has no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI sees Bernd Leno start in goal, with Alex Iwobi and Oscar Bobb providing creativity in midfield and Gonzalo Garcia named up front. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture having won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Ipswich Town on August 22, which followed back-to-back friendly wins over Rennes (2-1) and Lens (2-0). Across those five games, the Black Cats scored six goals and conceded five, suggesting a squad still finding its competitive rhythm after pre-season.

Fulham's last five results show one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent match was a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on August 27, which offered some relief after their 3-2 Premier League loss to Chelsea three days earlier. Arbeloa's side also drew 2-2 with Malaga and beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 in pre-season, scoring seven goals and conceding eight across the five-game stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on February 22, 2026, when Fulham won 3-1 at the Stadium of Light. Before that, Fulham claimed a 1-0 home victory over Sunderland in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Fulham hold a clear advantage with four wins to Sunderland's none, and one draw recorded — a 1-1 FA Cup tie in January 2023.

Standings

In the early Premier League table, Fulham sit 12th and Sunderland are 14th after one round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: