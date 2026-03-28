Today's game between Scotland and Morocco will kick-off at Jun 19, 2026, 6:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Scotland vs Morocco are listed below.

Scotland and Morocco meet in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 19, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Both sides arrive at this fixture with points on the board and plenty at stake.

Scotland opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti — their first World Cup victory since 1990 — and Steve Clarke's side will be eager to build on that result. A second win would put them in a commanding position ahead of a final group game against Brazil.

Morocco, meanwhile, produced one of the tournament's most compelling performances in their opener, holding Brazil to a 1-1 draw at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Mohamed Ouahbi's team showed they can compete with anyone at this level.

Teenage midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi was central to Morocco's display against Brazil, controlling possession under pressure and repeatedly finding the right pass or carrying the ball past opponents with composure beyond his years. His performance announced him to a global audience.

Scotland's experienced core — including John McGinn and Scott McTominay — will need to be at their best to contain a Morocco side brimming with quality. Achraf Hakimi, the 2025 African Ballon d'Or winner, and Sofyan Amrabat add craft and physicality throughout the pitch.

Group C is shaping up to be one of the tightest in the tournament. Scotland top the standings on three points, with Morocco a point behind in second. The result here could effectively decide who advances from the group alongside Brazil.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland vs Morocco, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Scotland vs Morocco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Scotland are managed by Steve Clarke, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match.

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi also has a clean bill of health to report, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the squad data. A confirmed lineup has not yet been announced. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Scotland arrive at this fixture in strong form, winning three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Haiti in their World Cup opener on June 14. They also beat Bolivia 4-0 and Curacao 4-1 in back-to-back friendlies in May and June, scoring eight goals across those two games. Their only defeats in the run came against Ivory Coast and Japan, both by a single goal.

Morocco have gone unbeaten in four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 1-1 draw with Brazil on June 13, a result that demonstrated their ability to absorb pressure and threaten on the counter. They also drew 1-1 with Norway in a friendly before that, but their pre-tournament form included a commanding 4-0 win over Madagascar and a 5-0 demolition of Burundi. Across their last five games, Morocco have scored 13 goals and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Scotland and Morocco. This fixture at Gillette Stadium on June 19 represents the available record for this matchup.

Standings

In Group C, Scotland currently sit top of the table, with Morocco in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: