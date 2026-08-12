UEFA Super Cup - Final Aug 12, 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

US viewers can watch PSG vs Aston Villa live via Fubo or DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa meet at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg in the UEFA Super Cup, with Europe's two most recent major trophy winners going head to head for the first piece of silverware of the 2026/27 season.

PSG arrive as Champions League holders, having claimed back-to-back European titles under Luis Enrique. The French club head into the match on the back of a mixed pre-season, drawing 1-1 with Manchester United before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Mallorca in their final warm-up fixture.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are in Salzburg as Europa Conference League champions, and Unai Emery's side have their own ambitions of adding to that collection. Matty Cash has spoken openly about Villa's desire to finish what last season started, describing PSG as the best team in the world while making clear that his side will not be arriving simply to make up the numbers.

Villa's pre-season has been disrupted by a run of three defeats in four friendlies, including a 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich and a 4-2 reverse against Real Sociedad. Their only wins came against BG Pathum United and Walsall. Emery will want sharper performances when the competitive action begins.

The two clubs have recent history in the Champions League. Their quarter-final tie last season produced five goals across two legs, with PSG ultimately advancing. That contest will give both sets of players a clear sense of what to expect from the opposition.

The match will also be notable for the appointment of Omar Artan as referee. The Somali official becomes the first non-European to take charge of a UEFA Super Cup, a landmark moment for the game.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch PSG vs Aston Villa, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique names a strong projected XI for PSG, with Matvey Safonov in goal behind a back line of Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, and Nuno Mendes. Vitinha, Dro Fernandez, and Joao Neves are set to operate in midfield, with Ibrahim Mbaye, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the French side.

Unai Emery is without Leon Bailey, Johan Manzambi, and Amadou Onana through injury for Villa. The projected XI has Marco Bizot in goal, with Pau Torres, Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen, and Victor Nilsson Lindelof in defence. Alejandro Garnacho, Joao Gomes, Boubacar Kamara, and Emiliano Buendia are named in midfield, with John McGinn and Tammy Abraham completing the lineup. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

PSG's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on August 8, with a 3-0 loss to Mallorca coming three days earlier. Their two victories in the run came against Arsenal, in a Champions League tie that finished 1-1 on the night but counted as a win, and a 2-0 away win at Lens in Ligue 1. PSG scored five goals across those five matches and conceded seven.

Aston Villa's last five results show two wins and three defeats. Their most recent fixture was a 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich on August 7. Villa's heaviest defeat in the run was a 4-2 reverse against Real Sociedad, while their biggest win was a 5-0 victory over Walsall. They scored ten goals across the five matches and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 15, 2025, when Aston Villa beat PSG 3-2 at Villa Park in the Champions League quarter-final second leg. PSG had won the first leg 3-1 at the Parc des Princes on April 9, 2025, advancing on aggregate. Across those two Champions League meetings, PSG won once and Villa won once, with nine goals scored in total.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: