Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

US viewers can watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Nottingham Forest host Bournemouth at the City Ground in a Premier League fixture that carries real consequence for both clubs as the season reaches its final stages.

Forest sit 16th in the table and have had a turbulent run of results, with a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on May 17 leaving a bitter taste after PGMOL chief Howard Webb formally apologised to the club for a goal that should not have stood. Vitor Pereira's side need points to secure their top-flight status.

Bournemouth arrive in considerably better shape. Andoni Iraola's side played a central role in Arsenal's title win, holding Manchester City to a 1-1 draw on May 19 that handed the Gunners the championship. The Cherries sit sixth in the standings and have genuine European ambitions to protect.

Eli Junior Kroupi has been one of the stories of Bournemouth's season. The 19-year-old forward attracted interest from Portugal ahead of the 2026 World Cup before ultimately committing to France, and he is expected to start at the City Ground.

For Forest, questions remain over Dan Ndoye, who joined from Bologna for £34 million in the summer of 2025 but has struggled to make a consistent impact in the Premier League. With Tyler Adams set to line up for Bournemouth in midfield, the American faces a weekend with plenty at stake as the USMNT World Cup roster approaches announcement.

Both managers will want to finish the campaign on a positive note. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Vitor Pereira is without several first-team options for this fixture. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Murillo, Willy Boly, and Nicolo Savona are all listed as injured and will not feature. Forest's projected XI is: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Netz, Cunha; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White; Igor Jesus, Wood.

Andoni Iraola has a cleaner bill of health heading into the match. There are no reported injuries in the Bournemouth squad, though Ryan Christie is suspended. The away side's projected XI is: Petrovic; Smith, Senesi, Hill, Truffert; Adams, Tavernier; Scott, Rayan, Kroupi; Evanilson. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Nottingham Forest have won two of their last five matches, drawing one and losing two. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League on May 17, a result made more painful by the subsequent admission that a goal in that game should have been disallowed. Forest also lost 4-0 to Aston Villa in the Europa League, though they beat the same opponents 1-0 in the first leg of that tie. A 1-3 win at Chelsea and a 1-1 draw with Newcastle round out the five-game run. Forest have scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded nine.

Bournemouth have been in strong form, winning three of their last five and drawing two. Their most recent match was a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on May 19, the result that confirmed Arsenal as Premier League champions. Before that, the Cherries beat Fulham 1-0 away and Crystal Palace 3-0 at home, while a 2-2 draw at Leeds and a 2-1 win at Newcastle also feature in the run. Bournemouth have scored seven goals across those five games and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-0 to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 26, 2025. Before that, Bournemouth beat Forest 5-0 at home in January 2025. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Bournemouth have won two, with two draws and one Forest victory — a 2-3 loss for the hosts at the City Ground in December 2023. The head-to-head record across these fixtures favours Bournemouth, who have scored 11 goals to Forest's five.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Nottingham Forest are 16th and Bournemouth are sixth heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: