Today's game between Ivory Coast and Ecuador will kick-off at Jun 14, 2026, 7:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador are listed below. In Canada, the match is available on TSN1 and TSN+ for English-language coverage, with RDS and RDS Apps carrying the action for French-language viewers.

Ivory Coast and Ecuador open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group E at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with both nations knowing a strong start could shape the entire trajectory of their tournament.

Coach Emerse Fae's Ivory Coast arrive in North America as one of Africa's most decorated nations. The three-time AFCON winners have the quality to trouble any side in the group, and their recent run of form heading into the tournament has been genuinely impressive.

For Ecuador, this is a chance to build on what has been a quietly excellent qualification campaign. Sebastian Beccacece guided La Tri to second place in the CONMEBOL standings, losing only twice across 18 games. Their defensive record during qualifying was the best in South America — five goals conceded in 18 matches.

The spine of Ecuador's side carries serious club pedigree. Moises Caicedo brings Premier League experience from Chelsea, Piero Hincapie marshals the defence after establishing himself at Arsenal, and Willian Pacho arrives having won the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain. These are not players who will be overawed by the occasion.

Ivory Coast will look to their own midfield engine room to set the tempo. Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare offer a physical and technical platform, while Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande — identified as one of the tournament's potential breakout stars — carry a genuine threat going forward.

Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, known for the tournament as Philadelphia Stadium, provides a fitting backdrop for two sides with genuine ambitions of reaching the knockout rounds. With a capacity of approximately 69,000, the atmosphere should be electric.

For those looking to follow every moment, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Emerse Fae names a projected XI featuring Yahia Fofana in goal, with a back line of Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan, and Guela Doue. Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, and Seko Fofana are set to form the midfield, with Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande, and Evann Guessand leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Ivory Coast squad ahead of this fixture.

Sebastian Beccacece's Ecuador are also without any confirmed injury or suspension concerns. The projected XI lines up with Hernan Galindez in goal, Pervis Estupinan, Piero Hincapie, Joel Ordonez, and Willian Pacho in defence, Gonzalo Plata, Pedro Vite, Alan Minda, and Moises Caicedo in midfield, and John Yeboah alongside captain Enner Valencia in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 21 E. N'Dicka Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ivory Coast head into the tournament in strong form, winning four of their last five matches and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over France in a friendly on June 4, a result that underlined their quality ahead of the World Cup. They also beat Scotland 1-0 and produced a dominant 4-0 win against South Korea in March. Their only defeat in this run came against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations in January, where they lost 3-2. Across the five matches, Ivory Coast scored eight goals and conceded four.

Ecuador arrive in equally good shape, winning three of their last five with two draws. They beat Guatemala 3-0 on June 7 and followed up a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in May with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in March. Their only dropped points came in draws against the Netherlands and Morocco, and they kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over New Zealand in November 2025. La Tri scored nine goals and conceded two across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Ivory Coast and Ecuador. This fixture at Lincoln Financial Field on June 14 may represent the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group E, Ecuador currently sit second while Ivory Coast are fourth, according to the latest standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: