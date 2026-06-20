Today's game between Germany and Ivory Coast will kick-off at Jun 20, 2026, 4:00 p.m..

German vs Ivory Coast is available to watch live in Canada across several TV channels and streaming platforms. The full list of broadcasters is shown below.

Germany and Ivory Coast meet at Toronto Stadium in what is a Group E clash that could go a long way to shaping who tops the table at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Julian Nagelsmann's side arrive in Toronto with maximum confidence. Their opening 7-1 demolition of Curacao sent a clear signal to the rest of the tournament, and despite some off-field noise surrounding Jurgen Klopp's public criticism of Nagelsmann's tactical decisions, the squad appears focused and in fine form.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, are riding high after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ecuador in their Group E opener. Emerse Fae's side showed resilience and discipline, and Les Éléphants will arrive at this fixture knowing a positive result could put them in a strong position heading into their final group game.

The backdrop to this match is not without controversy. Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi is under investigation by French authorities over alleged spot-fixing involving an intentional yellow card in a domestic league match, though he remains part of the squad and available for selection at the tournament.

Both teams enter this fixture with identical opening-round wins, making it a straight contest between two sides who know exactly what is at stake in the group.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Germany vs Ivory Coast live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Germany vs Ivory Coast with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Julian Nagelsmann has not confirmed any injury concerns or suspensions ahead of the match, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Emerse Fae's Ivory Coast camp is similarly clear of confirmed absentees, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the squad data. As with Germany, full team news will be updated when available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Germany come into this fixture on a five-match winning run, collecting victories in all five outings across competitive and friendly action. Their most recent result was that commanding 7-1 World Cup win over Curacao, and they also recorded a 4-0 friendly win over Finland and a 3-4 away victory against Switzerland. Across those five matches, Nagelsmann's side have scored 17 goals and conceded just eight.

Ivory Coast have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations back in January. Since then, they have won all four outings, including a 4-0 friendly demolition of South Korea and their opening World Cup win over Ecuador. They have scored eight goals and conceded three across that five-game stretch.





Head-to-Head Record

GER Last match CIV 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Germany 2 - 2 Ivory Coast 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The two sides have met just once in the available head-to-head data, with a 2-2 draw in a friendly fixture in November 2009. That match was played with Germany as the home side.

Standings

In Group E, Germany currently sit top of the table, with Ivory Coast in second place after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Ivory Coast today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: