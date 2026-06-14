Today's game between Germany and Curacao will kick-off at Jun 14, 2026, 1:00 p.m..

Germany vs Curaçao is available to watch live across several platforms in Canada. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Germany open their World Cup 2026 campaign against Curaçao at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, in a Group E fixture that marks a historic occasion for both nations — though for very different reasons.

For Julian Nagelsmann's side, this is a chance to put two successive group-stage exits firmly in the past. Germany were eliminated in the group stage at both Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, and the pressure on Nagelsmann heading into this tournament has been well documented, with German football legend Lothar Matthaus publicly outlining the conditions under which he believes the 38-year-old coach could leave his post.

Curaçao, by contrast, arrive as first-time World Cup participants. With a population of around 156,000, they are the smallest nation, by population and landmass, ever to qualify for the finals. Their coach, Dick Advocaat, is 78 years old — the oldest manager in World Cup history — and brings a wealth of experience to a squad that punched well above its weight during qualifying.

The Blue Wave recorded seven wins across an unbeaten 10-match CONCACAF qualifying campaign, with standout results including a 5-1 victory over Haiti and a 7-0 rout of Bermuda. That said, their pre-tournament friendlies have been more sobering, and they head into this match as significant underdogs against a four-time world champion.

Germany, for their part, have looked sharp in recent warm-up fixtures. Nagelsmann received a late squad boost after RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouedraogo was called up as a replacement for the injured Lennart Karl — a surprise addition that generated considerable attention ahead of the tournament.

NRG Stadium, officially designated as Houston Stadium for the 2026 World Cup, holds approximately 72,000 fans and features a retractable roof, ensuring conditions will be controlled regardless of the Texas heat.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Germany vs Curaçao, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Germany vs Curacao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Germany are managed by Julian Nagelsmann, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions have been listed ahead of the match. A projected starting XI has not been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Curaçao are led by veteran coach Dick Advocaat. As with Germany, no specific injury or suspension information has been provided at this time, and no confirmed lineup is available. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Germany arrive in outstanding form, having won all five of their most recent matches across friendlies and World Cup qualifying. Their last outing saw them beat the United States 2-1 in a friendly on June 6, while earlier in the spring they put four past Finland without reply. A 6-0 demolition of Slovakia in UEFA World Cup qualifying rounds out a run in which they have scored 16 goals and conceded just six across those five games.

Curaçao's recent record is more mixed. They won four of their last five, but three of those defeats — losses to Scotland (4-1), Australia (5-1), and China (2-0) — came in friendlies that exposed real defensive vulnerabilities. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Aruba on June 7. Across their last five matches, they have scored nine goals but conceded 10, and they have managed just one clean sheet.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Germany and Curaçao are recorded in the available data. This match on June 14, 2026, will be the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group E, Curaçao currently sit top of the table, with Germany in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Curacao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: