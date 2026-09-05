Premier League - Game Week 3 Sep 5, 2026 - 10:00 Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Crystal Palace will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Fulham vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Fulham host Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage in a Premier League Matchday 3 fixture that carries real urgency for both sides in the early weeks of the 2026/27 season.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Cottagers arrive at this match having taken just three points from their opening two league games, with back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Sunderland leaving them in 16th place. The former Real Madrid man has been busy reshaping his squad this summer, completing a third raid on the Santiago Bernabeu with the permanent signing of midfielder Manuel Angel, but results on the pitch have yet to reflect that ambition.

Crystal Palace make the short trip across London in even worse shape, sitting 18th after two straight Premier League losses. Pierre Sage's side were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City and 2-0 by Everton, and the Eagles have struggled to find their footing under the Frenchman despite a busy summer in the transfer market.

Sage did manage to land Ben Chilwell and Quinten Timber in dramatic post-deadline swoops, with both deals confirmed via deal sheets after the 23:00 BST cutoff. Those additions should bolster the squad considerably, though neither may be available from the start here.

Off the pitch, Palace have dealt with the fallout from Ismaila Sarr's collapsed move to Liverpool. Crystal Palace rejected a £50 million bid from the Reds, and Sage has since acknowledged that Sarr needs time to process the transfer breakdown, describing it as something the winger must "digest." The Senegalese forward is listed as injured for this fixture.

Both clubs need points badly. A London derby with this much at stake at either end of the table rarely lacks edge, and Craven Cottage should provide a sharp backdrop for what promises to be a tightly contested afternoon.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa is without Tom Cairney, who remains sidelined through injury. No suspensions are in place for the Cottagers. Arbeloa's projected XI features Bernd Leno in goal, with a back four of Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen, and Antonee Robinson. Alex Iwobi, Joshua King, Oscar Bobb, Sander Berge, and Cesar Palacios are named in midfield, with Gonzalo Garcia leading the line.

Crystal Palace head to west London without Ismaila Sarr, Chadi Riad, and Jean-Philippe Mateta, all listed as injured. Pierre Sage has no suspended players to contend with. His projected starting lineup has Dean Henderson between the posts, with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, and Tyrick Mitchell in defence. Yeremy Pino, Adam Wharton, Anan Khalaili, and Daichi Kamada are named in midfield, with Edward Nketiah and Joergen Strand Larsen expected to lead the attack. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Fulham head into this match with a mixed recent record of one win, one draw, and two losses across their last five competitive outings, with a friendly win over VfB Stuttgart also in that run. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland on August 30, while they were beaten 3-2 by Chelsea the week before. A 3-0 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon provided some relief in between. Across their last five matches, Fulham have scored seven goals and conceded six.

Crystal Palace have won just two of their last five matches and are in poor form heading into this fixture. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City on August 28, and they also lost 2-0 to Everton before that. Both of Palace's wins in this run came in pre-season friendlies, including a 2-1 victory over Fulham on August 7. Palace have scored seven goals across these five matches but conceded eight, including that heavy loss at the Etihad.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a pre-season friendly on August 7, 2026, when Crystal Palace won 2-1. In competitive football, their last encounter was a Premier League draw at Selhurst Park on January 1, 2026, which finished 1-1. Across the five most recent meetings in all competitions, Palace hold the stronger record with three wins to Fulham's one, with one draw, and have scored eight goals to Fulham's three.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Fulham currently sit 16th while Crystal Palace are 18th, making this a meeting between two sides in the bottom half of the early-season standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: