Europa League - Final Stage Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Freiburg and Aston Villa will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

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TV channel and live stream options for Freiburg vs Aston Villa are listed below. Fubo and DAZN both carry the Europa League Final, giving viewers in applicable regions multiple ways to watch live.

If you are travelling outside your home country on final night, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) may allow you to connect through a server in your home region and access your usual streaming service without interruption.

Aston Villa and SC Freiburg meet at the Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul in the Europa League Final, with Unai Emery's side chasing a first major European trophy in the club's history.

Villa arrive at this fixture in strong continental form, having beaten Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the Europa League semi-final second leg to book their place in Istanbul. That emphatic result stood in contrast to some patchy domestic form, though Emery's side rounded off their Premier League campaign with a convincing 4-2 win over Liverpool that confirmed Champions League qualification for next season.

Freiburg have made their own compelling case for a place in this final. The German side beat Braga in the previous round to advance, and despite some inconsistency in the Bundesliga, they arrive in Istanbul having won their most recent league match 4-1 against RB Leipzig.

Emery has spoken publicly about the influence of elite coaching minds on his own methods, and his record in knockout football speaks for itself. The Villa manager has guided the club through a remarkable run of European fixtures, and this final represents the culmination of that work.

For Villa, the result against Liverpool last weekend was a statement. Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and John McGinn all got on the scoresheet in a performance that showed Emery's squad is capable of producing their best football when the stakes are highest.

Freiburg will not be overawed by the occasion. They have earned their place in this final and carry genuine belief that they can cause problems for a Villa side that has shown vulnerability in certain recent outings.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news or injury information is currently available for either side ahead of the Europa League Final. Freiburg have not released a probable lineup, and no injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the German club at this stage.

Aston Villa are similarly yet to confirm their squad for the final. No probable lineup, injury list, or suspension news has been provided for Emery's side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release their official preparations.

Form

Freiburg head into the final with a mixed recent record. Across their last five matches, they have won two, drawn one, and lost two, scoring 11 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig, a result that showed their attacking capacity at full stretch. They also beat Braga 3-1 in the Europa League during that run, though they suffered defeats to Hamburger SV in the league and to Braga in the first leg of that tie.

Aston Villa have won two, drawn one, and lost two across their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 4-2 Premier League win over Liverpool, a performance that included goals from multiple players and secured Champions League qualification. Villa also recorded a 4-0 Europa League win over Nottingham Forest in that period, though they suffered a 1-2 defeat to Tottenham and a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the semi-final.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Freiburg and Aston Villa is available from their recent history. This Europa League Final represents a meeting between two clubs who have not faced each other in the provided records, making Istanbul a genuinely novel occasion for both sets of supporters.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Aston Villa finished the group phase in second place while Freiburg ended in seventh. Villa's higher finishing position reflects the stronger continental form they showed across the competition, though both clubs earned the right to contest this final through their knockout round performances.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: