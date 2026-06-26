Today's game between Egypt and Iran will kick-off at Jun 26, 2026, 11:00 p.m..

Egypt vs Iran is available to watch live in Canada on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage available on RDS and via the RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream options for Canadian viewers are listed below.

Egypt and Iran meet at Seattle Stadium on Matchday 3 of Group G, with both nations knowing that the outcome here will define their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds.

Egypt arrive as group leaders on four points after a clinical 3-1 comeback win over New Zealand on June 22. Mohamed Salah scored and assisted as the Pharaohs came from behind to claim the nation's first-ever World Cup victory, a result that gave Hossam Hassan's squad real momentum heading into the final group fixture.

Iran, meanwhile, earned a disciplined 0-0 draw against Belgium in Los Angeles on Matchday 2. Amir Ghalenoei's side sit second in the group on two points, level with Belgium on goal difference, and need a result in Seattle to secure their place in the Round of 32 without relying on other results.

The permutations are straightforward. A win for Egypt confirms them as group winners. A win for Iran sends them through with maximum momentum and potentially leapfrogs them to top spot. A draw keeps Egypt safe but forces Iran to sweat on the Belgium vs New Zealand result elsewhere.

Salah remains the focal point of Egypt's attack, and Iran's backline, anchored by Shoja Khalilzadeh and goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, will need to be at their sharpest to contain him. At the other end, Mehdi Taremi leads Iran's threat and will be looking to end his side's goalless run in World Cup play after two matches without scoring.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Egypt vs Iran live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Egypt vs Iran with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Hossam Hassan's projected Egypt XI has Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir in goal, with Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh, and Rami Rabia in defence. Mohamed Salah, Mohanad Lasheen, Marwan Ateya, Emam Ashour, and Mostafa Ziko provide the midfield and wide support, with Omar Marmoush leading the line. Hossam Abdelmaguid is listed as injured, and no suspensions are reported for the Pharaohs.

Amir Ghalenoei's projected Iran XI features Alireza Beiranvand in goal behind a back four of Ehsan Haji Safi, Ramin Rezaeian, Hossein Kanaani, and Shoja Khalilzadeh. Ali Nemati, Saeid Ezatolahi, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh operate in central areas, with Saman Ghoddos and Mohammad Mohebi supporting striker Mehdi Taremi. No injuries or suspensions are reported for Team Melli, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 H. Abdelmaguid Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Egypt come into this fixture with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 3-1 victory over New Zealand on June 22, their first-ever World Cup win, with Salah on the scoresheet. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Belgium in their tournament opener and lost 2-1 to Brazil in a June friendly. Egypt also beat Russia 1-0 in late May and drew 0-0 with Spain earlier in the year, scoring six goals and conceding four across those five matches.

Iran are unbeaten across their last five outings, with two wins and three draws. Their most recent result was the 0-0 draw with Belgium on June 21, following a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in their World Cup opener on June 16. Ghalenoei's side beat Mali 2-0, Gambia 3-1, and Costa Rica 5-0 in their pre-tournament friendlies, scoring seven goals and conceding three across the five-match run. Iran have yet to score in two World Cup appearances.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between Egypt and Iran. Official historical records for this fixture will be updated when information becomes available.

Standings

In Group G, Egypt currently occupy first place while Iran sit second heading into the final round of Matchday 3 fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Egypt vs Iran today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: