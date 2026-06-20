World Cup - Grp. E Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Ecuador and Curacao will kick-off at Jun 20, 2026, 8:00 p.m..

Ecuador vs Curacao is available to watch live in Canada across multiple platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Ecuador and Curacao meet at Kansas City Stadium on June 20 in a Group E fixture that both sides cannot afford to lose. With the group stage already underway, this is a match that carries real weight for two teams sitting at the foot of the table.

Ecuador arrived at this World Cup with genuine ambitions, but Sebastian Beccacece's side suffered a damaging opening-day defeat. Amad Diallo's 90th-minute winner for Ivory Coast ended La Tri's lengthy unbeaten run and left them needing a response. The squad has the quality to deliver one — Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapie form a centre-back partnership forged in the Champions League, and Moises Caicedo remains one of the best midfielders at the tournament.

Curacao's World Cup debut has been a brutal education. Dick Advocaat's side conceded seven goals against Germany on matchday one, a scoreline that exposed the gap between the Caribbean nation and the tournament's elite. The task now is to regroup and show the qualities that made their qualification story so compelling in the first place.

Advocaat has experienced operators to call upon. Tahith Chong brings top-flight pedigree from his time in England, Leandro Bacuna adds creativity from midfield, and goalkeeper Eloy Room will need to produce another commanding performance. Curacao's squad is built largely from the Dutch football system, which at least provides a shared tactical foundation.

Both teams sit in the bottom half of Group E — Ecuador third, Curacao fourth. A win for either side reshapes the group entirely. A point each keeps both alive, but with Germany and Ivory Coast also in the mix, neither can afford to stand still.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Ecuador vs Curacao, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ecuador vs Curacao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Sebastian Beccacece is projected to set up with a back four of Angelo Preciado, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie, and Joel Ordonez. Moises Caicedo and Alan Franco are expected in midfield, with Pedro Vite and John Yeboah providing width. Gonzalo Plata and Enner Valencia are projected to lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for Ecuador ahead of this fixture.

Dick Advocaat is expected to start Eloy Room in goal behind a defensive line of Sherel Floranus, Armando Obispo, Deveron Fonville, and Riechedly Bazoer. Livano Comenencia, Juninho Bacuna, and Leandro Bacuna are projected in midfield, with Sontje Hansen, Tahith Chong, and Jurgen Locadia in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for Curacao. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ecuador go into this match with two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their World Cup opener on June 14, which ended a lengthy unbeaten run. Before that, La Tri beat Guatemala 3-0 and Saudi Arabia 2-1 in pre-tournament friendlies, and drew 1-1 with both the Netherlands and Morocco in March. Across those five matches, Ecuador scored eight goals and conceded four.

Curacao's recent record makes for difficult reading: one win from five matches. Their sole victory came in a 4-0 friendly against Aruba on June 7. That result sat between four defeats — a 7-1 loss to Germany in their World Cup opener, a 4-1 defeat to Scotland, a 5-1 reverse against Australia, and a 2-0 loss to China in March. Curacao scored six goals and conceded 19 across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





Ecuador and Curacao have no recorded meetings in the available data. The fixture on June 20, 2026 marks the first time these two nations have faced each other at any level.

Standings

In Group E, Ecuador currently sit third and Curacao fourth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ecuador vs Curacao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: