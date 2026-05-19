Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Tottenham will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 3:15 p.m..

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TV channel and live stream options for Chelsea vs Tottenham are listed below. Fubo and DAZN are both carrying this Premier League fixture, giving viewers multiple ways to watch live.

If you are travelling and want to access your usual streaming service from abroad, using a Virtual Private Network allows you to connect to a server in your home country and watch as normal. It is a straightforward solution for any supporter on the move who does not want to miss kick-off.

Chelsea host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season reaches its conclusion. For the Blues, it is a chance to sign off in front of their own supporters with something to show for a campaign that has largely disappointed.

The backdrop at Chelsea is one of transition and turbulence. The club confirmed the appointment of Xabi Alonso as their new manager on a four-year deal, with the Spaniard set to take charge on 1 July. His arrival follows what has been described as a difficult season under Liam Rosenior, and the board has handed Alonso an ambitious mandate to restore the club to the top of English football.

Before the new era begins, Chelsea must navigate this final fixture carrying the weight of an FA Cup final defeat. Captain Reece James issued a public apology to supporters following the 1-0 loss to Manchester City at Wembley, acknowledging the gap between expectations and results this season.

Tottenham arrive in west London in a precarious position of their own. Sitting deep in the bottom half of the table, Spurs need points to give themselves any chance of avoiding further embarrassment on the final day. Their form has been inconsistent, and a lengthy injury list has complicated matters throughout the run-in.

This is a London derby with consequences. Chelsea need a result to firm up their European qualification hopes, while Spurs are fighting to finish the season with some dignity intact.

For full details on how to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live, including TV channel and live stream information, read on below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Chelsea are without Jamie Gittens and Estevao through injury, though Xabi Alonso's projected XI otherwise looks relatively settled. Filip Joergensen starts in goal, with a back four of Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, and Jan Hato. Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo anchor the midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez, with Andrey Santos providing further support. Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro lead the attack.

Tottenham travel to Stamford Bridge with a significant number of absentees. Xavi Simons, Dominic Solanke, Guglielmo Vicario, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero, and Mohammed Kudus are all listed as injured. Despite the disruption, Spurs' projected XI has Antonin Kinsky in goal, supported by Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso, and Destiny Udogie in defence, with Rodrigo Bentancur, Joao Palhinha, and Conor Gallagher in midfield, and Rayan Cherki — wait, Richarlison, Mathys Tel, and Randal Kolo Muani leading the line. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Chelsea head into this game having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, a record of one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup final, a result that drew an apology from captain Reece James. Earlier in the run-in, the Blues were beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest and suffered a 3-0 defeat at Brighton, though they did hold Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have scored just six goals across those five games and conceded six, a return that reflects the inconsistency that has defined their season.

Tottenham's recent form tells a similar story of inconsistency. Spurs have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Premier League games. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw at Leeds, following a 1-2 win at Aston Villa and a 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers. They were held 2-2 by Brighton and lost 1-0 at Sunderland earlier in the sequence. Spurs have scored seven and conceded five across those five outings, with back-to-back away wins suggesting they can still perform when the squad is fit.





Head-to-Head Record





Recent meetings between these two clubs have consistently favoured Chelsea. The most recent encounter, played at Tottenham in November 2025, ended 1-0 to the Blues, and across the last five Premier League meetings between the sides, Chelsea have won four times with Tottenham failing to claim a single victory. The aggregate scoreline across those five games tells its own story — Chelsea have been the dominant force in this fixture, including a 4-1 win at Tottenham in November 2023 and a 4-3 victory at the same ground in December 2024. Spurs will need to produce something well above their recent level to reverse that trend.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea sit in tenth place while Tottenham are down in seventeenth, underlining the gap between the two clubs this season and the pressure on Spurs to finish the campaign on a positive note.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: