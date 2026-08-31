Premier League - Game Week 2 Aug 31, 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Arsenal will kick-off at Aug 31, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Aston Villa vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Aston Villa host Arsenal at Villa Park in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture that pits a club in transition against the reigning champions.

Unai Emery's side arrive carrying real baggage from a turbulent summer. The sale of Emiliano Martinez to Chelsea has left a goalkeeping void, and Villa's pre-season record of four defeats in their last five outings does little to inspire confidence ahead of a meeting with the title holders.

Arsenal, by contrast, come into this game with momentum. Mikel Arteta's squad opened the new league campaign with a 3-0 win over Coventry City, and the Community Shield victory over Manchester City confirmed that the Gunners mean business again this season.

Kai Havertz has made clear that Arsenal's ambitions extend well beyond retaining the title. The German forward has spoken openly about wanting to win every available trophy, a mindset that reflects a squad which looks sharper and more settled than this time last year.

Villa's problems run deeper than results alone. The club missed out on Rafael Leao, who chose Galatasaray over a move to Birmingham, while Jack Grealish's potential return has also been ruled out by Emery. The squad looks thinner than it did twelve months ago.

Arsenal do carry injury concerns of their own, with Jurrien Timber and William Saliba both sidelined. But the depth available to Arteta means those absences are unlikely to derail a side that has started the season with purpose.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live, the TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time are all listed below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Unai Emery is without several first-team players for this fixture. Brian Madjo, Amadou Onana, Johan Manzambi, and Leon Bailey are all listed as injured, while Joao Gomes is suspended. Emery's projected XI features Zion Suzuki in goal, with a back four of Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen, Pau Torres, and Victor Nilsson Lindeloef. George Hemmings, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, and Emiliano Buendia are named in midfield, with Leon Goretzka and Nicolas Jackson leading the attack.

Mikel Arteta is also managing absences, with Jurrien Timber and William Saliba both unavailable through injury. No suspensions are listed for the away side. Arsenal's projected XI has David Raya in goal, a back four of Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Gabriel, and Riccardo Calafiori, with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield and Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Christos Tzolis in attack. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Aston Villa head into this match in poor form, winning just one of their last five games across all competitions. Their only victory came against BG Pathum United in a pre-season friendly, while they suffered defeats to Brighton (4-0 in the Premier League), Borussia Moenchengladbach (2-1), Paris Saint-Germain (2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup), and Bayern Munich (2-1). Villa scored five goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Arsenal's recent record stands in sharp contrast. The Gunners have won four of their last five outings, losing only to Real Betis in a pre-season friendly. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Premier League win over Coventry City, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory against Manchester City in the Community Shield. Arsenal scored ten goals and conceded four across their last five matches, with three clean sheets in that run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 4-1 Arsenal win at the Emirates Stadium on December 30, 2025. Before that, Aston Villa beat Arsenal 2-1 at Villa Park on December 6, 2025, making this fixture a regular source of drama across the first half of last season. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Arsenal have won three times and Aston Villa twice, with one draw. Villa have won both home fixtures in that five-match run.

Standings

In the current Premier League table, Aston Villa sit in 17th place while Arsenal are in sixth after the opening matchday.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: