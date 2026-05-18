Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Burnley will kick-off at May 18, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

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The TV channel and live stream options for Arsenal vs Burnley are listed below. Fubo and DAZN are both carrying the match, giving viewers flexibility on how they tune in.

If you are travelling and want to watch from abroad, a VPN can allow you to access your usual streaming service from another country. Connect to a server in your home country and stream as normal.

Arsenal host Burnley at Emirates Stadium in a Premier League fixture that could not be more different in terms of what each side is chasing. The Gunners sit at the top of the table, while Burnley occupy the relegation zone and are running out of time to save themselves.

Mikel Arteta's side arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches across the Premier League and Champions League. The pressure of competing on two fronts has not derailed their domestic campaign, and Arteta has spoken openly about the hunger inside the club to finally deliver major honours after years of near-misses.

Bukayo Saka has been central to Arsenal's push, and the England forward has made clear how much winning a title with the Gunners would mean to him. Declan Rice has also been a driving force in midfield, with the £105 million signing firmly established as one of the first names on Arteta's teamsheet.

Burnley arrive at the Emirates having drawn their most recent match against Aston Villa, but their overall form makes grim reading. Scott Parker's side have won just one of their last five league outings and face a mountain to climb if they are to avoid the drop.

The visitors will need a significant improvement to trouble an Arsenal side that has been clinical at home this season. A trip to the Emirates is a daunting prospect for any team, let alone one rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

For all the viewing details you need, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Arsenal head into the match without Jurrien Timber, Ben White, and Mikel Merino, all of whom are listed as injured. There are no suspensions to report for the home side. The projected XI sees David Raya start in goal, with a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba, Cristian Mosquera, and Gabriel. Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, and Myles Lewis-Skelly are named in midfield, with Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, and Viktor Gyokeres leading the attack.

Burnley are without Josh Beyer and Josh Cullen through injury, and the visitors have no suspensions listed. Their projected XI is led by Matej Weiss in goal, with a defence of Lucas Pires, Kyle Walker, Axel Tuanzebe, and Marc Esteve. Florentino, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Hannibal Mejbri make up the midfield, with Jayden Anthony, Luca Tchaouna, and Zian Flemming in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Arsenal have been in commanding form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing the other. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win at West Ham, and they also beat Fulham 3-0 in a dominant home display. The only points dropped came in a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, a result that did little to slow their momentum. Across the five matches, Arsenal have scored six goals and conceded two, keeping things tight at the back while finding the net consistently.

Burnley's form tells a very different story. They have won just once in their last five matches, with four defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, but prior to that they lost 3-1 to Leeds and were beaten 4-1 by Nottingham Forest. They have scored five goals across the five games but conceded ten, a defensive record that underlines the scale of their problems.





Head-to-Head Record





Recent meetings between these two sides have been heavily one-sided in Arsenal's favour. The most recent encounter came in November 2025, when Arsenal won 2-0 away at Burnley. That result continued a pattern of Arsenal dominance: across the last five Premier League meetings, Arsenal have won four and drawn one, with Burnley failing to win any of them. Arsenal have scored twelve goals in those five fixtures and conceded just two, a record that reflects the gulf between the clubs in this period.

Standings

Arsenal lead the Premier League table heading into this match, while Burnley sit in 19th place, deep in the relegation zone. The contrast in league positions frames the fixture as one between a side chasing a title and another fighting to stay in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Burnley today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: