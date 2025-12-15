Liga MX: Every Mexican champion & all-time winners list

Liga MX has always been considered one of the top leagues in the Americas, a league full of history and drama that has solidified its place as one of the most exciting in the world.
Of the 56 teams to have competed in the top flight in over 80 years of the league's history, 24 different teams have claimed the top prize by lifting a trophy at the end of it all.
The roads to that trophy, though, have differed over the years, with the league having several iterations and formats to determine a champion.
Liga MX, home to historic clubs and fierce rivalries, consistently offers exhilarating football and an ever-growing list of champions. For Nigerian fans eager to immerse themselves in betting on Liga MX fixtures, exploring betting sites with welcome bonuses in Nigeria can provide a lucrative starting point. These bonuses offer an incentive to delve into Mexico’s top-flight action, where strategic wagers can be placed on potential champions or match outcomes.
But which teams have won Liga MX, and how have they done it? GOAL has everything you need to know about the history of the Mexican top-flight's winners. Liga MX boasts a rich history filled with fierce competition among Mexican clubs vying for the championship title. Celebrating every Mexican champion in Liga MX history underscores the enduring allure of this competitive league. As you dive into the rich past of these champions, why not also explore the present opportunities in the betting world? Utilizing a Megapari bonus coupon can elevate your engagement with Liga MX, allowing you to bet on new champions and foresee future legends in the making.
Liga MX history and format
The Federacion Mexicana de Futbol Asociacion (FMF) formed the country's first professional league in 1943, forming the Liga Mayor with 10 professional teams. At the time, the league featured a standard single-league table, much like their counterparts in Europe.
However, in 1970, the World Cup was brought to Mexico, prompting the FMF to change the league format to capitalize on the renewed interest in the sport.
Starting in 1996, the league split its season into a two-tournament schedule, originally called Invierno (winter) and Verano (Summer). They have since been labeled Apertura and Clausura, setting up the league's current format
The playoff, called the Liguilla, has seen several formats since its inception. The current format sees a qualifying round with teams ranked fifth through 12th playing a single match hosted by the higher seed. Those four teams then advance to the quarterfinals, where they meet the four highest-seeded teams with the winner progressing.
Liga MX Champions (League System era)
|Year
|Champion
|1943-44
|Asturias
|1944-45
|Real Club Espana
|1945-46
|Veracruz
|1946-47
|Atlante
|1947-48
|Leon
|1948-49
|Leon
|1949-50
|Veracruz
|1950-51
|Atlas
|1951-52
|Leon
|1952-53
|Tampico Madero
|1953-54
|Marte
|1954-55
|Zacatepec
|1955-56
|Leon
|1956-57
|Guadalajara
|1957-58
|Zacatepec
|1958-59
|Guadalajara
|1959-60
|Guadalajara
|1960-61
|Guadalajara
|1961-62
|Guadalajara
|1962-63
|Oro
|1963-64
|Guadalajara
|1964-65
|Guadalajara
|1965-66
|America
|1966-67
|Toluca
|1967-68
|Toluca
|1968-69
|Toluca
|1969-70
|Guadalajara
|Mexico 70
|Cruz Azul
Liga MX champions (Liguilla system era)
|Year
|Champion
|1970-71
|America
|1971-72
|Cruz Azul
|1972-72
|Cruz Azul
|1973-74
|Cruz Azul
|1974-75
|Toluca
|1975-76
|America
|1976-77
|UNAM
|1977-78
|UANL
|1978-79
|Cruz Azul
|1979-80
|Cruz Azul
|1980-81
|UNAM
|1981-82
|UANL
|1982-83
|Puebla
|1983-84
|America
|1984-85
|America
|Prode 1985
|America
|Mexico 1986
|Monterrey
|1986-87
|Guadalajara
|1987-88
|America
|1988-89
|America
|1989-90
|Puebla
|1990-91
|UNAM
|1991-92
|Leon
|1992-93
|Atlanta
|1993-94
|Tecos
|1994-95
|Necaxa
|1995-96
|Necaxa
Getty Images
Liga MX champions (Short Tournament era)
|Year
|Apertura Champion
|Clausura Champion
|1996-97
|Santos Laguna
|Guadalajara
|1997-98
|Cruz Azul
|Toluca
|1998-99
|Necaxa
|Toluca
|1999-2000
|Pachuca
|Toluca
|2000-01
|Monarcas Morelia
|Santos Laguna
|2001-02
|Pachuca
|Club America
|2002-03
|Toluca
|Monterrey
|2003-04
|Pachuca
|UNAM
|2004-05
|UNAM
|Club America
|2005-06
|Toluca
|Pachuca
|2006-07
|Guadalajara
|Pachuca
|2007-08
|Atlanta
|Santos Laguna
|2008-09
|Toluca
|UNAM
|2009-10
|Monterrey
|Toluca
|2010-11
|Monterrey
|UNAM
|2010-11
|UANL
|Santos Laguna
|2012-13
|Tijuana
|Club America
|2013-14
|Club Leon
|Club Leon
|2014-15
|Club America
|Santos Laguna
|2015-16
|UANL
|Pachuca
|2016-17
|UANL
|Guadalajara
|2017-18
|UANL
|Santos Laguna
|2018-19
|Club America
|UANL
|2019-20
|UANL
|Abandoned (Covid-19)
|2020-21
|Club Leon
|Cruz Azul
|2021-22
|Atlas
|Atlas
|2022-23
|Pachuca
|UANL
|2023-24
|Club America
|Club America
|2024-25
|Club America
|Toluca
|2025-26
|Toluca
|TBC
All-time Mexican titles by club
America has won the most titles, having been crowned champions on 16 occasions. Chivas Guadalajara follow close behind with 12 titles in the cabinet, but Toluca have caught up after winning back-to-back titles once again. Cruz Azul has nine titles, with Leon and UANL on eight, while UNAM and have seven. You can see the full list below.
|Club
|Titles
|America
|16
|Guadalajara
|12
|Toluca
|12
|Cruz Azul
|9
|Leon
|8
|UANL
|8
|UNAM
|7
|Pachuca
|7
|Santos Laguna
|6
|Monterrey
|5
|Atlanta
|3
|Necaxa
|3
|Atlas
|3
|Puebla
|2
|Zacatepec
|2
|Veracruz
|2
|Oro
|1
|Morelia
|1
|Tampico Madero
|1
|Tecos
|1
|Real Espana
|1
|Tijuana
|1
|Asturias
|1
|Marte
|1