Liga MX: Every Mexican champion & all-time winners list

GOAL takes a look back at the history of Mexico's top flight.

Liga MX has always been considered one of the top leagues in the Americas, a league full of history and drama that has solidified its place as one of the most exciting in the world.

Of the 56 teams to have competed in the top flight in over 80 years of the league's history, 24 different teams have claimed the top prize by lifting a trophy at the end of it all.

The roads to that trophy, though, have differed over the years, with the league having several iterations and formats to determine a champion.

Liga MX history and format

The Federacion Mexicana de Futbol Asociacion (FMF) formed the country's first professional league in 1943, forming the Liga Mayor with 10 professional teams. At the time, the league featured a standard single-league table, much like their counterparts in Europe.

However, in 1970, the World Cup was brought to Mexico, prompting the FMF to change the league format to capitalize on the renewed interest in the sport.

Starting in 1996, the league split its season into a two-tournament schedule, originally called Invierno (winter) and Verano (Summer). They have since been labeled Apertura and Clausura, setting up the league's current format

The playoff, called the Liguilla, has seen several formats since its inception. The current format sees a qualifying round with teams ranked fifth through 12th playing a single match hosted by the higher seed. Those four teams then advance to the quarterfinals, where they meet the four highest-seeded teams with the winner progressing.

Liga MX Champions (League System era)

YearChampion
1943-44Asturias
1944-45Real Club Espana
1945-46Veracruz
1946-47Atlante
1947-48Leon
1948-49Leon
1949-50Veracruz
1950-51Atlas
1951-52Leon
1952-53Tampico Madero
1953-54Marte
1954-55Zacatepec
1955-56Leon
1956-57Guadalajara
1957-58Zacatepec
1958-59Guadalajara
1959-60Guadalajara
1960-61Guadalajara
1961-62Guadalajara
1962-63Oro
1963-64Guadalajara
1964-65Guadalajara
1965-66America
1966-67Toluca
1967-68Toluca
1968-69Toluca
1969-70Guadalajara
Mexico 70Cruz Azul

Liga MX champions (Liguilla system era)

YearChampion
1970-71America
1971-72Cruz Azul
1972-72Cruz Azul
1973-74Cruz Azul
1974-75Toluca
1975-76America
1976-77UNAM
1977-78UANL
1978-79Cruz Azul
1979-80Cruz Azul
1980-81UNAM
1981-82UANL
1982-83Puebla
1983-84America
1984-85America
Prode 1985America
Mexico 1986Monterrey
1986-87Guadalajara
1987-88America
1988-89America
1989-90Puebla
1990-91UNAM
1991-92Leon
1992-93Atlanta
1993-94Tecos
1994-95Necaxa
1995-96Necaxa

FBL-MEX-TOLUCA-TIGRESGetty Images

Liga MX champions (Short Tournament era)

YearApertura ChampionClausura Champion
1996-97Santos LagunaGuadalajara
1997-98Cruz AzulToluca
1998-99NecaxaToluca
1999-2000PachucaToluca
2000-01Monarcas MoreliaSantos Laguna
2001-02PachucaClub America
2002-03TolucaMonterrey
2003-04PachucaUNAM
2004-05UNAMClub America
2005-06TolucaPachuca
2006-07GuadalajaraPachuca
2007-08AtlantaSantos Laguna
2008-09TolucaUNAM
2009-10MonterreyToluca
2010-11MonterreyUNAM
2010-11UANLSantos Laguna
2012-13TijuanaClub America
2013-14Club LeonClub Leon
2014-15Club AmericaSantos Laguna
2015-16UANLPachuca
2016-17UANLGuadalajara
2017-18UANLSantos Laguna
2018-19Club AmericaUANL
2019-20UANLAbandoned (Covid-19)
2020-21Club LeonCruz Azul
2021-22AtlasAtlas
2022-23PachucaUANL
2023-24Club AmericaClub America
2024-25Club AmericaToluca
2025-26TolucaTBC

All-time Mexican titles by club

America has won the most titles, having been crowned champions on 16 occasions. Chivas Guadalajara follow close behind with 12 titles in the cabinet, but Toluca have caught up after winning back-to-back titles once again. Cruz Azul has nine titles, with Leon and UANL on eight, while UNAM and have seven. You can see the full list below.

ClubTitles
America16
Guadalajara12
Toluca12
Cruz Azul9
Leon8
UANL8
UNAM7
Pachuca7
Santos Laguna6
Monterrey5
Atlanta3
Necaxa3
Atlas3
Puebla2
Zacatepec2
Veracruz2
Oro1
Morelia1
Tampico Madero1
Tecos1
Real Espana1
Tijuana1
Asturias1
Marte1
