Betting Sites With Welcome Bonus in Nigeria

Explore Nigeria's top betting sites with welcome bonuses and choose the bookmaker that suits your preferences.

This guide highlights the best betting sites with welcome bonuses in Nigeria. After reading our guide, you'll be able to select a bookmaker of your choice and claim the bonus that is right for you.

Best Betting Sites With Welcome Bonus in Nigeria

Nigeria is home to up to a hundred betting sites, and choosing the one that meets your preference could be tasking. But don't worry because we've researched for you.

Here is the list of the top betting sites in Nigeria that offer welcome bonuses.

What is a Welcome Bonus?

One way betting sites appreciate new customers is to offer them a bonus for signing up. This incentive is a token of appreciation for helping a bettor settle on a betting site.

Generally referred to as a welcome bonus, the top betting sites ensure new customers have a soft landing on their platforms. It's also a way to help new users to sign up with a bookmaker.

However, welcome bonuses usually come with terms and conditions. You must fulfill these terms to enjoy them. For instance, some betting sites require customers to make a minimum deposit amount to get their offers. Others require customers to meet certain wagering requirements. Also, almost all bookmakers have validity periods for their offers.

Types of Welcome Bonuses in Nigeria

Welcome bonuses can take various forms, including free bets, cashback, matched deposit bonuses, first bet refund bonuses, and others. This section gives insight into some of them.

Free Bets

One of the welcome bonuses you can find on a bookmaker is free bets. Betway and other top betting sites with welcome bonuses in Nigeria offer this bonus.

With free bets, you get a bonus that allows you to explore more betting options. We've seen that, in most places, you may need first to make a deposit and place bets to get this bonus, which isn’t the case with Betway.

Matched Deposit Bonus

Matched deposit bonuses are the most common types of welcome offers on Nigerian sportsbooks. A deposit bonus allows customers to claim a percentage of their deposit as a bonus and it could be 50%, 100%, 200%, or 300%, depending on the betting site. For instance, 1xBet offers new customers a 300% bonus of up to ₦291,200.

Deposit bonuses are mostly on your first deposit, but some operators offer bonuses on the second deposit to the fourth deposit. In the case of 1xBet, there are 3 deposit bonuses to get the max value.

Cashback

Cashback is another type of bonus offered by sportsbooks such as BetKing. Bettors receive a portion of their stake as cashback, which they can use to place another wager.

With BetKing, you can get up to ₦200,000 when you place a wager after signing up and depositing. Like other bonuses, cashback has terms and conditions.

Refund Bonuses

Refund bonuses are just like cashback betting offers. Bettors get a refund of their first bets if they lose.

Also known as risk-free bonuses, you can place your first bets with your money without any risk of losing it. If your bet is not successful, the bookie will refund you your full or partial stake amount to wager on other games.

No-Deposit Bonuses

Several platforms also offer new users no deposit bonuses. This is an offer for which you don't need to make a first deposit to claim.

Usually, the bookie makes the offer available immediately after signing up, and you can use it to wager according to the terms and conditions. However, note that you can only withdraw your winnings from the bonus staked and not the bonus itself.

Free Spins

Free spins are usually targeted at casino lovers. Players can use free spins to play Slots for free without using their own money. The only downside is that this offer is targeted at specific games. Potential winnings are converted into real money or casino bonuses once free spins are exhausted.

Our Favourite Welcome Bonus in Nigeria?

We've searched through several bookmakers and discovered that 1xBet stands out among the top betting sites with sign up offers. The betting site offers new users a 300% bonus on their first deposit up to ₦291,200.

We've chosen 1xBet as our favourite for several reasons. For instance, the bonus value is among the best among other Nigerian bookmakers.

Customers only need a minimum deposit of ₦400 to activate the offer, unlike other platforms, which require a higher minimum deposit. Also, the bonus is valid for 30 days after registration. We love that the bonus is easy to claim and becomes available once you make your first deposit.

Note that your deposit amount determines your bonus amount. A deposit of up to ₦20,800 gives you a 200% bonus, while you get a 250% bonus for a deposit between ₦20,801 and ₦41,600. For deposits above ₦41,600, customers get a 300% bonus.

What Makes the Best Welcome Bonus?

We considered many factors before selecting our list of the best betting sites with welcome bonuses. We've outlined those factors below.

Bonus Amount

The first factor we considered is the bonus amount. The best betting sites in Nigeria provide customers with a high bonus value to help them explore the betting site.

A site with a high bonus amount is likely to attract more customers than those with a low bonus value. So, watch out for the bonus percentage as well as the maximum amount available for you before opting for a bookmaker.

Bonus Type

We also consider bonus types before selecting the bookmakers on our list. You must decide whether you prefer no-deposit bonuses, match deposit bonuses, free bets, or cashback.

Many bettors prefer betting sites that offer no-deposit bonuses and free bets because they mostly don't have to make a deposit to get them. Others opt for risk-free bonuses because they can wager without the fear of losing their money.

Minimum Deposit

Many bookmakers require players to make a minimum deposit before claiming a bonus. You should find out if the minimum deposit amount required to activate the bonus is affordable.

In our opinion, any minimum deposit amount greater than ₦1,000 is too high. A low minimum deposit amount allows all types of customers to participate, whether low—or high-income earners.

Payment Methods Restrictions

You should also check whether the bookmaker provides simple payment methods that allow you to deposit easily. Only wager with a bookmaker that has a short deposit time.

Some betting sites also have payment restrictions. For instance, using cryptocurrency to make your first deposit will not activate the 1xBet welcome bonus. If you use an unsupported deposit method, you risk forfeiting the bonus offer.

Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirements are common to almost all bookmakers because customers can only withdraw their sign-up offers through wagering. Bookies set wagering requirements to safeguard the offer's purpose.

You must fulfil the requirements attached to your welcome bonus to be eligible for withdrawals. Many sportsbooks expect you to wager the bonus amount a number of times. This could be once, twice, or more. Ensure you check the wagering requirements of your preferred bonus before jumping on it. Some sportsbooks offer strict requirements.

Restricted Betting Markets

We've also seen that some betting sites ask customers to wager their bonus amount only on accumulator bets, which could make fulfilling the offer even more tasking. Some also only allow customers to wager on certain types of sports or games.

For instance, you may be allowed to use the bonus to wager only on certain football leagues that you don't know much about. Check all the restrictions before you claim any betting offers.

Validity Period

Welcome bonuses have validity periods. You must use your bonus within a particular time, or you risk forfeiting it. Many sportsbooks have a 24-hour validity period, which is quite unfair. Others have 7 days, 14 days, and 30 days.

You could sometimes find a bookie with longer validity periods, but you must do your due diligence. Longer validity periods ensure you have enough time to claim the offer and meet the wagering requirements.

Other Terms and Conditions

Read other terms and conditions of a bonus before deciding to go for it. For instance, some websites require that you complete your profile before activating the offer.

You may also need to verify your account to claim bonuses on some betting platforms. We encourage you to provide the necessary documents to limit delays.

How to Claim the Welcome Bonus in Nigeria

Claiming a welcome bonus in Nigeria is straightforward. The process is the same for most betting platforms. We'll highlight how to get a welcome bonus below.

Register With a Reputable Bookmaker

Registering with your preferred betting site is the first step to claiming a welcome bonus. Ensure your choice of bookie is legal and that it has a licence to operate in the country.

Locate the registration button and fill in your personal details. You may need to enter your email address, full name, phone number, and other information. After registering, activate your email and phone number if required and complete the verification process.

Make Your First Deposit

If your bookmaker requires you to make a first deposit, go to the payment page and meet the minimum deposit amount. Only players who meet the minimum deposit will get the bonus.

Wagering Requirements

For some betting sites, you may need to wager your deposit amount a number of times to get the bonus. For others, you'll get the bonus immediately after making your deposit.

Nevertheless, you'll need to wager the bonus amount to be eligible for withdrawals. Ensure you wager the bonus in the required amount of time so you can withdraw your potential winnings. You must also meet the wagering requirements before the validity period, or you will forfeit the bonus.

Withdraw Your Potential Winnings

After meeting the wagering requirements, you can claim your potential winnings from the bonus. Use your preferred payment method to secure your funds. Note that most bookmakers only allow you to claim the potential winnings from the bonus and not the bonus itself. This is especially true for free bets.

What is a Free Bet in Nigeria?

Free bets are bonuses that betting sites give to customers to help improve their stake power. Bettors can use free bets to place a bet without using their own money. Free bets are available to both new and existing customers. While many bookmakers offer free bets as a welcome bonus, others offer them regularly to all customers.

For a welcome offer, you may need to make a deposit and place a bet to get the free bets. For existing customers, the bookie will offer free bets for being a loyal customer. Once you grab your free bets, you may use it to place a bet. However, the stake from the free bet is not included in your potential winnings.

How to Obtain Free Bets?

Obtaining free bets depends on the betting site you sign up with. For some, you don't need to make a deposit to get a free bet. However, others need you to make a first deposit to get it. If you require a deposit, we recommend that you meet the minimum deposit required to get the bonus to avoid forfeiture.

Some betting sites also offer free bets as a form of referral bonus. To get this offer, you need to refer your friends. Most betting sites have referral links or codes you can share with your friends to get this offer. You may also receive free bets as a loyalty reward. The betting site could offer you a free bet if you've deposited and played consistently for a while.

You'll receive a notification when you're offered this kind of free bet, and you must use the bonus according to the platform's terms and conditions. In addition, some platforms offer free bets as part of normal promotions. This could be in the form of sports free bets or Aviator free bets. Also for this, you need to meet the terms and conditions to claim the offer.

How to Use Free Bets?

The first step to using free bets is to understand the bonus terms and conditions. This is because most free bets have specific games you must wager them on. You will also find specific instructions on how to use the bonus.

Once you identify these games, select your picks according to the wagering requirements. Some bookies only allow you to pick single games, while others allow accumulator bets.

Enter your stake amount using your free bets after selecting your picks according to the minimum odds required. You'll find the option to use the free bet on the bet slip. For most bookmakers, you can either use your free bet partially or in full. Please check the terms and conditions to be sure.

Confirm your bet after entering your stake amount and wait for the outcome. If your bet wins, you can claim your funds using any of the available payment methods. Note that the stake amount is not usually included in the potential winnings.

What Betting Sites Offer Free Bets in Nigeria?

A number of Nigerian bookmakers offer free bets. If you're looking for this offer, here are the websites you should target. We've also attached their free bet offers.

N1bet - 50% Free Bet Bonus up to ₦100,000

Betking: Bet & Get ₦200,000 in Free Bets

Nairabet: Up to ₦22,000 in Free Bets

Betting Sites With Welcome Bonuses and Free bets in Nigeria FAQs

To finish this guide, we provide answers to a few of the frequently asked questions about the best betting sites with welcome bonuses.

Do all betting sites in Nigeria have a welcome bonus?

Not all betting sites in Nigeria have a welcome bonus. You can check our guide to see a list of betting sites with welcome bonuses in Nigeria.

How can I claim a welcome bonus on a betting site?

You can claim a welcome bonus by signing up with a betting site and meeting the requirements. Most bookmakers require that you make a minimum deposit to activate the bonus. Make the deposit, and the bonus will be credited to your account.

Which betting site has the best welcome bonus in Nigeria?

From our research, 1xBet has the best welcome bonus in Nigeria. You may also opt for BetWinner, 22bet, PariPesa, and BetKing.

Can I stack multiple free bets or bonuses on the same bet or event?

No, you can only use one bonus on the same bet. A betting site will not allow you to use multiple free bets or bonuses at the same time.

How can I ensure I am betting responsibly when using free bets on betting sites?

To bet responsibly with free bets, do your research and ensure to check the terms and conditions. Wager carefully and take your time to explore more betting options with the bonuses. Also, if the free bets require that you wager a deposit, don't deposit or wager more than you can afford to lose.