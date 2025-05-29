Megapari Promo Code MEGAGL: Get 200% Bonus up to ₹39,000

Enter the Megapari promo code MEGAGL during registration to get a 200% welcome bonus worth up to ₹39,000.

Latest Megapari Promo Code Offers for 2025

At the moment, there are two Megapari welcome offers available - one for sports betting, and the other for their casino section. The details of both offers are as follows:

Bonus Type Offer Details Promo Code Megapari Sports Welcome Bonus 200% bonus up to ₹39,000 MEGAGL Megapari Casino Welcome Bonus Up to ₹175,378 + 150 Free Spins MEGACS

Megapari Welcome Offer Breakdown: ₹39,000 Bonus

Users need to thoroughly understand the Megapari Promo Code and the terms and conditions associated with it in order to make the most of the sports welcome offer. Users will receive a 200% first deposit bonus of up to ₹39,000 using promo code MEGAGL when signing up for the first time on this platform. Here’s a thorough breakdown of the offer:

Specifications Bonus Terms Promo Code MEGAGL Welcome Bonus 200% bonus up to ₹39,000 Minimum Deposit ₹88 Wagering Requirement 5x in accumulator bets (each accumulator must contain 3 or more events) Minimum Odds Requirements 1.40 or higher Bonus Expiry 30 days



For example, if you deposit ₹5,000, you will receive ₹10,000 in bonus funds, giving you a total of ₹15,000 to start with. The maximum sports welcome bonus amount is capped at ₹39,000.

Megapari Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus

The Megapari bonus code MEGAGL unlocks an exclusive sports welcome bonus of 200% worth up to ₹39,000. This is an upgrade over the standard welcome offer, which has a lower deposit match rate of 100% if you don’t use the exclusive promo code.

What is unique about this bonus is its versatility to apply to multiple sports markets. While some welcome bonuses limit usage to particular events, the Megapari exclusive sports welcome bonus can be utilized on several sports such as cricket, football, tennis, and kabaddi. Indian users can use this offer to bet on IPL 2025 matches, enabling cricket fans to maximise their betting experience throughout the competition.

Also, the 5x wagering condition is significantly lower than other welcome offers that are currently available on the market - some of which go as high as 10x to 20x. The 30-day validity also gives adequate time for these conditions to be met without having to hastily make bets, allowing more room to new bettors for making more calculated betting decisions.

How to Use the Megapari Promo Code?

To effectively redeem your welcome offer with a Megapari promo code, simply follow the steps mentioned below.

Go to the official website of Megapari by clicking on one of the links on this page. Tap on the "Registration" button positioned at the top-right corner of the home page. Select your desired method of registration: Phone number, Email, or Social network/messengers (Google, Telegram, Twitch, X, Metamask, Line). Fill in your personal information according to your selected method of registration. Enter the code MEGAGL in the promo code field. Finalize the registration process by agreeing to all terms and conditions and confirming you are 18+. Deposit first time (minimum ₹88 for sports welcome bonus) with your preferred payment method and verify your account if necessary.

The bonus will automatically be added after your qualifying deposit has been processed. Note that the promo code should be entered during registration – it can't be entered later on.

Pros and Cons of Using Megapari Promo Code

Like other sportsbooks Megapari too comes with its fair share of advantages and downsides. We have mentioned them below:

Pros Cons Unlocks improved 200% match rate up to ₹39,000, compared to the standard 100% without the promo code Accumulator bet requirement may not suit all bettors Low minimum deposit requirement (₹88) Casino bonus has higher 35x wagering requirement, with challenging 7-day timeframe to meet all terms Reasonable 5x wagering requirement for sports 30-day validity period for sports bonus Versatile use across multiple sports Available for IPL 2025 betting

Editor’s Take on the Promo Code for Megapari

Following careful analysis, the promo code for Megapari adds good value for new and seasoned punters alike.

The sports welcome offer is competitive with its 200% matching rate, which is an upgrade over the standard 100% match rate without the promo code. The 5x requirement only adds to this offer's value, as the wagering requirement for most offers currently available are higher.

The casino welcome offer, although large in bonus value, has more typical industry conditions. The 35x playthrough within a 7-day period demands concentrated play to meet, and it is more suitable for frequent casino players than occasional gamers. Nevertheless, the addition of 150 free spins provides more entertainment for slot players.

Generally, these promotional offers are good starting points for new players, although like all betting promotions, knowledge and approval of terms and conditions is required prior to claiming any offer.

For perspective, Megapari's six years online betting presence is a testament to its stability in what has often been a volatile market. Their latest West Indies Masters sponsorship in IML 2025 is only another example to cement their dedication to cricket betting in tune with their Indian market focus.

It is also worth noting that there is no Megapari referral code available at the moment, as Megapari doesn’t have a referral program. There is also no separate Megapari app promo code, as the exclusive promo code MEGAGL is compatible on the app and can be used to redeem the Megapari welcome bonus.

Other Promotional Offers Offered by Megapari India

Apart from the welcome bonuses, Megapari offers a number of recurring promotions for existing users on the platform:

100% Saturday Football Bonus: A 100% bonus of up to ₹9,713 on offer on football accumulator bets, each selection must be at odds of 1.50 or higher.

Thursday Cricket Bonus: Every Thursday from 12:00 AM to 23:59 PM, you stand a chance to get a 100% bonus when you place a bet with Megapari making a deposit of at least ₹486. The highest bonus amount you can secure in a day is ₹9,713.

15% Deposit Bonus: Standard deposit bonus of 15% up to ₹10,000 that can be redeemed on different betting categories when you make a deposit via UPI/Jeton.

Every promotion has certain terms and conditions, so make sure to check all terms and conditions prior to using them.

Megapari Casino Welcome Bonus

The Megapari Casino welcome bonus grants new players a chance to try out the site's extensive game library. Here is what you need to know:

Bonus Amount: Up to ₹175,378 welcome package + 150 free spins

Promo Code: MEGACS (must be entered during registration)

Minimum Deposit: Equivalent of €5 (approximately ₹486)

Wagering Requirement: 35x the bonus amount within 7 days

Maximum Stake: Equivalent of €5 (approximately ₹486) until bonus has been redeemed

Popular Games: Slots, live dealer games, table games, and more

What Sports can you bet on at Megapari

Megapari provides a comprehensive range of sports betting markets to appeal to a diverse range of Indian bettors. The list of available sports is as follows:

Cricket

Football

Tennis

Basketball

Baseball

Kabaddi

Volleyball

Ice Hockey

Table Tennis

Badminton

Boxing

Handball

Rugby

Darts

eSports

The live betting section on the platform is well-designed. Live betting components include live odds updates, match stats, and user-friendly placing of bets. For cricket fans, the section provides ball-by-ball betting opportunities when IPL 2025 games are ongoing, making your betting experience more interactive.

Megapari Payment Methods

Before applying for a welcome bonus with a Megapari deposit bonus code, make sure your preferred payment option is available. Megapari provides many Indian user-friendly deposit and withdrawal options.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time UPI ₹300/₹700 Instant/Up to 24 hours Paytm ₹300/₹700 Instant/Up to 24 hours NetBanking ₹500/₹1,000 Instant/1-3 business days PhonePe ₹300/₹700 Instant/Up to 24 hours Google Pay ₹300/₹700 Instant/Up to 24 hours AstroPay ₹300/₹1,000 Instant/Up to 24 hours Bank Transfer ₹1,000/₹1,000 Instant/1-5 business days E-wallets ₹300/₹700 Instant/Up to 24 hours

How to deposit funds on Megapari?

Follow the steps outlined below to deposit funds on Megapari and activate your bonus:

Log in to your Megapari account Click the "Deposit" button on your account section Choose your chosen payment option Input the deposit sum (make sure it's above the minimum amount required for the welcome bonus) Complete the payment procedure as guided, deposits for most payment methods are processed instantaneously

About Megapari.com

Megapari has become a prominent force in the world of online betting since its inception. The following are some facts regarding the site:

Founded in 2017, the platform was officially launched in 2019

Active in more than 140 nations globally

Translated into over 60 languages for worldwide use

Supports more than 16,000 non-sporting and sporting events for wagering

Provides over 20,000 games from 150+ software suppliers for the casino

Has expanded to more than 2 million registered members

Official sponsor of the West Indies Masters in IML 2025

Supports multiple currencies including INR

Provides 24/7 customer support in multiple languages

More FAQs about Promo Code for Megapari

Here are the FAQs:

What is the Megapari promo code?

The existing Megapari promo codes are MEGAGL for the sports welcome bonus (200% up to ₹39,000) and MEGACS for the casino welcome package (up to ₹175,378 + 150 free spins). The codes should be entered during registration to receive the corresponding bonuses.

Is it legal to bet on Megapari in India?

Online betting legality in India depends on the state. Although there's no federal legislation banning online betting via overseas platforms, one must check local state laws before signing up. Megapari holds international licenses and welcomes Indian players, and are a legal betting platform.

How do I get in contact with Megapari customer support?

Megapari has 24/7 customer support via various methods like Live Chat and email. For problems specifically regarding promo codes or bonus offers, the Live Chat solution generally offers the most rapid solution.