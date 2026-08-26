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LaLiga
team-logoLevante
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
Book Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Tickets
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How to get Levante vs Athletic Bilbao tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Levante take on Athletic Bilbao in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Levante take on Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia.

This top-flight clash brings together two historically established Spanish sides looking to secure vital league points early in the 2026–27 campaign. Their previous encounter in February 2026 resulted in an entertaining 4-2 victory for Athletic Club at San Mamés.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Levante vs Athletic Bilbao, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Levante vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga kick-off?

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao takes place at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia, with kick-off time to be confirmed in official broadcast listings for this LaLiga fixture.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 6
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

How to buy Levante vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga tickets?

You can purchase tickets for the Levante UD vs. Athletic Bilbao match on September 16, 2026, at the Estadio Ciutat de València through a few official and secondary channels:

Official Direct Channels

  • Levante UD Official Ticketing Portal: The primary and safest source is directly through the official website of Levante UD (the home team) or at the stadium's box office at Estadio Ciutat de València.
  • Athletic Club Official Ticketing Portal: Visiting fans can check the official Athletic Bilbao website for allocation specifically reserved for away supporters.

Secondary & Resale Marketplaces

  • If official general public tickets are sold out, tickets can be listed on ticket aggregation and resale platforms such as StubHub.
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How much do Levante vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga tickets cost?

The cost for Levante vs. Athletic Bilbao LaLiga tickets on September 16, 2026, varies depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale platforms:

Official Direct Tickets (Levante UD Box Office / Web)

  • Standard Seats: Face-value tickets for general LaLiga fixtures at the Estadio Ciutat de València typically start between €30 and €50 for end/corner stands (Gol Norte and Gol Sur).
  • Side Stand & Premium Seats: Central side stands (Tribuna and Preferencia) generally range from €60 to €110, depending on tier and proximity to the pitch.

Resale & Secondary Marketplaces

On ticket exchange websites such as StubHub, prices currently start around :

  • Entry-Level Resale: Starting prices on primary aggregator and resale platforms currently begin at around €140 to €150 (approx. $163) for basic category seats.
  • Average Resale Range: Mid-tier to higher-end category seats on resale marketplaces typically range between €190 and €220+, reflecting market demand and service fees.
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Levante vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Form

Levante have taken one point from their last five matches, recording one draw, one win, and three defeats across that run. Their only LaLiga result was a 0-0 draw with Osasuna on August 24, which followed a 3-0 defeat to Espanyol on the opening weekend of the season. Prior to the competitive campaign, Levante lost 1-0 to Villarreal in a friendly and beat Albacete 2-1. Their sole pre-season win also included a 1-0 victory over Al Qadsiah. Across the five matches, Levante scored three goals and conceded three.

Athletic Bilbao arrive with one win from their last five matches. Their only victory came in a pre-season friendly against Burgos CF, which they won 3-0. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 home defeat to Sevilla in LaLiga on August 22, and they also lost 3-1 to Real Zaragoza and 1-0 to Atalanta in friendly competition. Bilbao lost 3-1 to Marseille earlier in pre-season as well. Across those five matches, Bilbao scored six goals and conceded eight.

LEV

LEV - Form

ALQ
W1-0
ALB
W2-1
VIL
L1-0
ESP
L3-0
OSA
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ATH

ATH - Form

BUR
W0-3
OM
L3-1
ATA
L1-0
RZA
L3-1
SEV
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on February 8, 2026, when Athletic Bilbao won 4-2 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Levante hosted Athletic Bilbao in November 2025, with the visitors winning 2-0 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in this dataset, Athletic Bilbao have won three times, with one draw and one further result also on the record, spanning LaLiga and a Copa del Rey tie.

Head to Head

LevanteDrawAthletic Bilbao
0
1
4
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
4
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
2
FT
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
0
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
2
FT
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
3
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
1
FT
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
0
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
FT
Copa del Rey
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
1
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
2
FT
3Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SevillaSevillaSEV
220052+36
W
W
2
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220020+26
W
W
3
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
211041+34
D
W
4
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
211042+24
D
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110050+53
W
6
EspanyolEspanyolESP
210142+23
L
W
7
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
8
GetafeGetafeGET
210113-23
W
L
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
20204402
D
D
10
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
20202202
D
D
11
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
10100001
D
12
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
10100001
D
13
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
201123-11
L
D
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
201123-11
D
L
15
ValenciaValenciaVAL
201101-11
L
D
16
MalagaMalagaMAL
201113-21
D
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
201103-31
D
L
18
ElcheElcheELC
201116-51
L
D
19
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100101-10
L
20
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
100113-20
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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