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Lazio – Milan, 1–0: the match statistics

Lazio beat Milan 1-0 at the Olimpico thanks to a first-half goal from Gustav Isaksen

Lazio – Milan 1–0 (1–0 at half-time)


Goalscorers: 27’ Isaksen (L)


Assist: 27’ Marusic (L)

Serie A
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Torino crest
Torino
TOR
Serie A
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ


LAZIO (4-3-3): Motta; Marusic, Gila, Provstgaard, Tavares; Dele-Bashiru, Patric, Taylor (replaced by Belahyane in the 44th minute of the second half); Isaksen (replaced by Pedro in the 22nd minute of the second half), Maldini (replaced by Dia in the 22nd minute of the second half), Zaccagni (replaced by Cancellieri in the 37th minute of the second half). Manager: Sarri.


MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori (replaced by Athekame in the 12th minute of the second half), De Winter, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers (replaced by Ricci in the 39th minute of the second half), Fofana (replaced by Nkunku in the 21st minute of the second half), Modric, Jashari, Estupiñán (replaced by Bartesaghi in the 12th minute of the second half); Leão (replaced by Fulkrug in the 21st minute of the second half), Pulisic. Manager: Allegri


Referee: Mr Alberto Ruben Arena – Torre del Greco (NA)



Bookings: 9’st Estupinian (M), 25’st Motta (L), 36’st Tavares (L), 45’ +4st Pedro (L), 45’+5st Patric (L)



Sent off: -

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