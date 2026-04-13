Lamine Yamal takes a dig at Diego Simeone with a striking remark

Lamine Yamal made a remarkable statement at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League clash between Atlético Madrid and FC Barcelona. The Barça forward made a request to Atlético manager Diego Simeone.

Barcelona lost 0-2 at home to the Madrid side last week, a result influenced by Pau Cubarsí’s red card.

Yet the young winger refuses to accept defeat, stressing that Barça remain a top-tier side. “We have plenty of players who can make the difference. We’re going to give it our all.”

Last week he was constantly shadowed by two Atlético defenders, so he hopes Simeone has a different plan for Tuesday.

“Let’s see if Simeone does me a favour and dares to play one-on-one at the back,” he said.

“I don’t have to carry the load on Tuesday, but if I do, I’m ready,” he added.

This term he has started nine Champions League matches, scoring five goals and providing four assists.











