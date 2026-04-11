Goal.com
Live
FBL-KSA-NASSR-NAJMAAFP

Translated by

Jesus fumes: Why are Al-Nassr always dogged by refereeing controversies?

Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC
Al Akhdoud
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
J. Jesus
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese coach made some bold remarks, despite his side’s win over Al-Akhdoud.

Al-Nassr’s Portuguese head coach, Jorge Jesus, courted controversy with his post-match comments despite guiding his side to a 2-0 win over Al-Akhdoud on Saturday evening, Matchday 28 of the Saudi Roshen League.

The win lifted Al-Nassr to 73 points at the summit, while Al-Akhdoud stayed on 16 points in 17th place. The result cut the gap between the ‘Alamy’ and second-placed Al-Hilal to five points as the title race enters its decisive phase.

Jesus said during the post-match press conference: “It’s strange that nobody asked me about the referee today! Mohammed Simakan received an undeserved yellow card, while a clear booking for an Al-Akhdoud player was ignored. We were also denied a clear penalty, so I have to ask: why do refereeing doubts always seem to go against us?”

Read also... League title celebrations... Al-Nassr breaks its own record thanks to Ronaldo
Read also... Video... Ronaldo: The battle with Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli isn’t over... and we’re ready for the decisive stages

The Portuguese coach added: “We know we are entering a tough phase; the title race is intense among several teams, but the most important thing is that Al-Nassr are having an outstanding season and showing real character, which the team lacked in previous periods.”

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Saudi Pro League
Damac FC crest
Damac FC
DHA
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA

He added that recording 14 straight wins was crucial at this decisive stage and vowed to keep the run going.

Jesus concluded, “We scored early because our objective was clear: to win. Now we have six finals left, and we must keep our lead and stay focused to claim the title.”

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting