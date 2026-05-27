Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Ivory Coast's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Japanese server and stream the action live. All of Japan's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcaster NHK.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Japan?

In Japan, the broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the national public broadcaster, major commercial television networks (via the Japan Consortium), and digital streaming platforms.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

NHK : As the national public broadcaster, NHK will broadcast all of Japan's matches live across its terrestrial and satellite channels (including BS Premium 4K). You can also stream their coverage for free using the NHK+ app.

Nippon TV (NTV) : Will provide terrestrial coverage for a select package of matches, which includes Japan's second group stage match against Tunisia.

Fuji TV: Will also broadcast a slate of matches, including coverage of the first round of the knockout stages.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming