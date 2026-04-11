Italian star seeks help from a psychologist after failing to qualify for the World Cup

A member of the Italian national team has admitted to being left reeling after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Inter striker Francesco Pio Esposito admitted he was stunned after missing a penalty for Italy in the World Cup play-off final against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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The 20-year-old was the first to step up in the shoot-out, but his effort crashed off the crossbar.

Esposito told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera: “I couldn’t process the disappointment immediately; I was staring at a fixed point and couldn’t understand what had happened; I was in shock.”



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“My first thought was that I’d let down my team-mates, the fans watching at home, my friends and my family. I’ll step up to take penalties again; I’ll score some and miss others. That day I was sure I should take the first one; I felt confident, but it didn’t go as planned.”

“I saw a team that gave everything, played most of the game with ten men, and created several chances, but it wasn’t enough, and it isn’t enough. Italy must qualify for the World Cup, and we have to take responsibility.”

Asked how he copes with the mental side of the game, Esposito replied: “A few months ago, I started working with a sports psychologist.”

He concluded, “I speak openly and the doctor offers practical advice; it helps me a lot and I enjoy exploring this side of the game.”

Speaking about his daily routine, the Inter star explained: “After matches, I never sleep because of the adrenaline; I spend time with the people I care about, and I don’t play PlayStation. I’ve also started an English course because I want to improve my language skills.”



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