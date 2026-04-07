It's done... Real Madrid seal the long-awaited deal

Real Madrid have successfully secured their first signing for next season, with the player having already put pen to paper on his contract with the club.

According to the Spanish programme ‘El Chiringuito’, Nico Baz has already signed the contracts for his return to Real Madrid before Easter, and Real Madrid were forced to pay €9 million to Como as part of the buy-back clause.

Numerous reports suggested that Real Madrid might re-sign Baz and then sell him to a Premier League club, but "El Chiringuito" confirmed that the player will return to the club on 1 July and remain with the team for the new season.

Nico Baz has made tremendous progress at Como since leaving the Santiago Bernabéu in 2024, with the playmaker establishing himself as one of the most promising talents in European football.

Baz’s impressive form under Cesc Fàbregas led to him receiving a call-up from Lionel Scaloni to represent the Argentine national team for the first time, making him a strong candidate for the World Cup squad this coming summer.

Baz remains determined to return to Real Madrid despite the fierce competition expected with players such as Jude Bellingham, Arda Güler, Ibrahim Díaz, Franco Mastantono and Thiago Petarš in the squad; however, the crowded squad does not deter the Argentine international, who appears ready to take on the challenge.



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