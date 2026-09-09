How to get Hungary vs Ukraine tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

International football returns to Budapest as Marco Rossi's Hungary open their UEFA Nations League B campaign against Ukraine at the iconic Puskas Arena.

Hungarian fans will pack out the national stadium on Friday, September 25, 2026, hoping to see Dominik Szoboszlai and his teammates build on a promising run of recent form as they look to make an early statement in League B, Group 2.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Hungary vs Ukraine tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Nations League prices, Puskas Arena fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Hungary vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Hungary vs Ukraine takes place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, though official kick-off time details should be confirmed via your local listings.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 Sep 25, 2026 - 14:45 Puskas Arena

How to buy Hungary vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Nations League matches, ranging from general admission seats to premium seating, managed through official football association portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to strong demand for this opening fixture at the 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena, ticket sales generally follow a structured process:

Official MLSZ Presale: Priority access for general admission tickets is typically granted to registered Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) members and season ticket holders during dedicated presale windows. General Public Sale: Remaining general admission seats are released to the public via the official MLSZ ticketing portal, with allocations for a fixture of this profile expected to move quickly.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday seats, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like StubHub.

How much do Hungary vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Nations League matches at the Puskas Arena vary based on seating category, view perspective and age qualification:

Category Tiers: General admission tickets at the Puskas Arena are categorised across multiple price bands, with adult face-value prices typically ranging between roughly €30 and €100 depending on seat location.

Concession Discounts: Discounted tickets are generally available for juniors, young adults, and seniors across designated general admission sections.

Seat Location: Central longside seating commands higher pricing for premium views, while upper tier and corner sections offer more budget-friendly entry points. Digital Mobile Tickets: Match entry at the Puskas Arena is largely digital, with spectators typically receiving mobile tickets directly on their smartphones via official ticketing apps.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For this fixture, travelling Ukraine supporters are allocated seats in a designated away section of the Puskas Arena.

Away sector face-value ticket prices for UEFA Nations League fixtures are generally regulated within a similar band to home sections, typically ranging between roughly €30 and €60.

To purchase tickets in the official away allocation, travelling supporters are generally required to be registered members of the Ukrainian Association of Football's (UAF) official supporter channels. Away section allocations are distributed through official UAF ticketing channels and can sell out quickly given the circumstances surrounding Ukraine's away support this campaign.

Hungary vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Hungary vs Ukraine Form

Hungary have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 friendly win over Kazakhstan, and they also beat Finland 2-1 in the game before that. Their only loss in this run came against Ireland in World Cup qualification, where they fell 3-2. Across the five matches, Hungary scored seven goals and conceded five.

Ukraine have won three of their last five, with one defeat and no draws in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win away to Poland, with a 1-0 win over Albania also among their recent outings. They were beaten 3-1 by Sweden in World Cup qualifying and suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to France. Ukraine scored six goals across the five games and conceded seven.

Hungary vs Ukraine: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is currently available for the last five meetings between Hungary and Ukraine. This section will be updated when historical fixture records are confirmed.



