Six Nations rugby pitchGetty Images
How to watch the Six Nations 2026: Live streams, TV channels, schedule, results and more

How to tune in to see Europe’s best rugby nations.

The 2026 Six Nations Championship will soon be underway in February. It’s the start of a period of unadulterated bliss for rugby union fans, with five thrilling rounds of matches crammed into the space of just seven weeks. Reigniting old rivalries annually, the 142-year-old championship remains one of the most popular tournaments in the rugby calendar.

The Six Nations is the successor to the Home Nations Championship, which held its inaugural edition back in 1883 between teams from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. It was the first-ever international rugby union competition. The tournament then became the Five Nations Championship in 1910 with the addition of France. It was expanded further in 2000, with Italy joining the party, and it became the Six Nations Championship that we know and love today.

England may top both the all-time solo and Six Nations winners’ tables, but they’ve only reigned supreme once (2020) in the past seven years. It’s Ireland that has been the dominant force in recent times. Having worn the Six Nations crown in both 2023 and 2024, the Green Machine are aiming to create history and become the first nation to three-peat as solo winners ever.

Wales suffered the ignominy of being handed the wooden spoon in the 2024 and 2025 Six Nations standings, and Welsh fans will be hoping that Jac Morgan's team can finally turn the corner. They would have hoped for an easier first 2026 Six Nations assignment, though, as they travel to Allanze Stadium for their first game against local rivals, England.

Let GOAL take you through all the essential information you need before the Six Nations 2026 kicks off, including the full schedule and how to watch and stream every game live.

When does the Six Nations 2026 take place?

England v Ireland Guinness Six Nations Getty Images

The Six Nations 2026 runs this year from Thursday, 5th January, until Saturday, 14th March, with 15 games taking place across five weekends. There are three games per round, with all teams playing during each and every round.

The tournament is played in a league format, with every side playing each other. The team placed at the top of the table at the end of the competition wins the Six Nations. The Grand Slam is achieved if one side wins all five matches during the tournament, as Ireland did in 2023.

🌍 How to watch the Six Nations worldwide

In many parts of the world, you can watch the Six Nations free of charge. That’s because the Six Nations has been afforded protected status in the countries in which it’s played, meaning it’s shown free-to-air on public broadcasters. Whether it will remain as such in the near future is currently unclear, but for the 2026 Six Nations, extensive free coverage is still available.

CountryNetwork Streaming
🇬🇧 United KingdomBBC / ITV / BBC iPlayer / ITVX
🇮🇪 IrelandRTE / Virgin Media / RTE Player / Virgin Media Play
🇫🇷 FranceFrance Télévisions / FranceTV streaming
🇮🇹 ItalySky Sport / TV8
🇺🇸 United StatesNBC / Peacock / FuboTV
🇦🇺 AustraliaStan Sport
🇳🇿 New ZealandSky Sport NZ
🇿🇦 South AfricaSuperSport

🛜 How to watch the Six Nations with a VPN

If Six Nations matches aren't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Six Nations 2026 schedule

DateMatchVenue
Feb 5France vs IrelandStade de France
Feb 7Italy vs ScotlandStadio Olimpico
Feb 7England vs WalesAllianz Arena
Feb 14Ireland vs ItalyAviva Stadium
Feb 14Scotland vs EnglandScottish Gas Murrayfield
Feb 15Wales vs FrancePrincipality Stadium
Feb 21England vs IrelandAllianz Stadium
Feb 21Wales vs ScotlandPrincipality Stadium
Feb 22France vs ItalyStade Pierre Mauroy
Mar 6Ireland vs WalesAviva Stadium
Mar 7Scotland vs FranceScottish Gas Murrayfield
Mar 7Italy vs EnglandStadio Olimpico
Mar 14Ireland vs ScotlandAviva Stadium
Mar 14Wales vs ItalyPrincipality Stadium
Mar 14France vs EnglandStade de France

Frequently asked questions

The Six Nations uses a round-robin format that sees each of the tournament’s six teams face each of the other teams once (either at home or away).

In total, the tournament consists of 15 fixtures, with every team contesting five matches. Beginning in February, the Six Nations typically takes place over seven weeks. Championship matches are arranged into five rounds, three matches per round and two rest weeks.

In many parts of the world, you can watch the Six Nations free of charge. That’s because the Six Nations has been afforded protected status in the countries in which it’s played, meaning it’s shown free-to-air on public broadcasters. If it will remain as such in the near future, is currently unclear, but for the 2025 Six Nations there is still extensive free coverage available. In the United Kingdom, the games are split between the BBC and ITV, with the BBC screening all home matches for Scotland and Wales, while ITV shows all home games for England, France, Ireland and Italy. All games are available to watch online via their streaming services too: BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

In the US, fans can stream all the 2025 Six Nations action through NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

England and Wales are the most successful teams in the Six Nations Championship, with 39 titles each. However, England has won the most outright titles with 29, while Wales has won 28. England have also completed the most Six Nations Grand Slams, on 13 occasions. The Grand Slam is the ultimate accolade, as a team must win all their games during the tournament to achieve the feat. If Ireland defends their Six Nations title in 2025, they will become the first team to win three Championships outright in consecutive years.

