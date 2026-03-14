Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoLecce
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
James Freemantle

How to watch today's SSC Napoli vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news

Napoli are hoping to finish inside the top two, while Lecce are battling for Serie A survival. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of SSC Napoli vs Lecce as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo
UKDAZN UK
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastSTARZPLAY

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Lecce with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

How to watch and live stream Napoli vs Lecce for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Stream Napoli vs Lecce on FuboStart free trial

SSC Napoli vs Lecce kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli vs Lecce will kick off on 14 Mar 2026 at 13:00 EST and 17:00 GMT. 

Match preview

With ten matches of the Serie A season remaining, Lecce still aren't safe from the drop. Next up for them is a trip to defending champions Napoli, who have designs on a top-two finish. 

FBL-EUR-C1-NAPOLI-CHELSEAGetty Images

Napoli are the only side in Serie A still unbeaten at home this term. The last time they lost at the Diego Armando Maradona was in December 2024. Currently four points behind second-placed AC Milan and five points above the teams in fourth and fifth, Antonio Conte’s side have lost just one of their last six top-flight matches.

SSC Napoli v Torino FC - Serie AGetty Images

Only rock-bottom Pisa have picked up fewer Serie A points away from home this term than Lecce, who have lost eight of their 13 on the road, although they have won three of their last five most recent matches, including a crunch clash with Cremonese last time out. 

Key stats & injury news

Napoli's long injury list has eased somewhat, with only Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Antonio Vergara and David Neres guaranteed to miss this one. 

Napoli haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 10 matches across all competitions. 

Napoli's last 11 goals have been scored by eight different players.

Genoa CFC v SSC Napoli - Serie AGetty Images

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Lecce Probable lineups

SSC NapoliHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLEC
32
V. Milinkovic-Savic
4
A. Buongiorno
17
M. Olivera
31
S. Beukema
20
E. Elmas
37
L. Spinazzola
99
A. Zambo Anguissa
27
A. Santos
21
M. Politano
6
B. Gilmour
19
R. Hoejlund
30
W. Falcone
44
Gabriel
17
D. Veiga
5
J. Siebert
3
C. Ndaba
19
L. Banda
50
S. Pierotti
20
Y. Ramadani
29
L. Coulibaly
16
O. Gandelman
9
N. Stulic

4-2-3-1

LECAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Conte

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Di Francesco

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

LEC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NAP

Last 5 matches

LEC

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

7

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Lecce today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0