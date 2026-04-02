Coventry City hosts Derby County on Friday, looking to move one step closer to securing automatic promotion to the promised land of the Premier League.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Coventry vs Derby, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Coventry vs Derby with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Coventry vs Derby kick-off time

Championship - Championship Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry vs Derby kicks off on 3 Apr 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

The Sky Blues hold a nine-point lead at the summit of the Championship table, while the Rams are three points adrift of the playoffs in eighth.

Frank Lampard's Coventry have recorded seven wins from eight games, only losing to in-form Southampton in a sequence which has put them in charge of the automatic promotion race.

Getty Images

Coventry need a maximum of 14 points from their final seven fixtures to secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Derby travel with confidence, winning four of their last five matches, clocking successive 1-0 victories. With this match against the league leaders, and a trip to Southampton on April 11th, it's crunch time for the visitors in their quest to finish inside the top six.

Key stats & injury news

Coventry possesses the best home record in the division with 45 points from 19 matches.

They've scored 18 goals in their last eight games, and netted at least 14 more times (81) than any other club.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry vs Derby today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: