This article was originally written and published by Spanish and European football correspondent Marcos Moreno for GOAL Spain

Real Betis will host FC Barcelona this Saturday, 6 December, at 12:30 p.m. EST at the Estadio de La Cartuja as part of matchday 15 of the 2025-26 LaLiga season.

Betis has had a good start to the season and is currently in fifth place in Spanish football with 24 points. They hope to surprise the current Spanish champions and move closer to the top four in the overall standings, which is the Champions League zone.

For their part, the Blaugrana are coming off a vital victory last Wednesday at Camp Nou in an early match against Atlético Madrid, so they have their sights set on adding three more points to remain the sole leaders of the competition for another matchday.

With the first half of the season in Spain coming to an end, the battle at the top is getting tighter and tighter, and the end of the year promises to be very exciting.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information on where to watch this LaLiga match:

How to watch Real Betis vs FC Barcelona, LaLiga 2025-26: TV channels and live streams

In Canada, the LaLiga match between Real Betis and Barcelona will be available on TSN+.

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Kick-off time for Real Betis vs FC Barcelona

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de La Cartuja

The match will be played this Saturday, 6 December, at 12:30 p.m. EST at La Cartuja Stadium.

Team news and line-ups

Real Betis news

Betis is still adapting to its new temporary home: La Cartuja Stadium. The 'Béticos' have relocated to this venue because the Benito Villamarín Stadium is undergoing modernisation, with work having been underway since last summer.

The refurbishment of the Benito Villamarín is estimated to cost around €160 million, and the work to increase the building's capacity and modernise it could take up to two years.

The Albiverdes come into this match with significant losses of key players such as Isco Alarcón, Giovani Lo Celso and Héctor Bellerin, which makes Manuel Pellegrini's task of putting together his starting eleven more complicated at a key point in the season, as the end of the first half of the season approaches.

FC Barcelona news

The Blaugranas have already taken the lead in LaLiga following Real Madrid's slip-ups; however, Hansi Flick will have to call on his bench for this match due to injuries to Dani Olmo and Pedri midweek, as well as Ronald Araújo being unavailable for personal reasons.

The absences of these three players are in addition to those of Gavi, Marc-André Ter Stegen, Fermín López and Frankie de Jong, which is a major problem for Barça, as they have a busy schedule ahead of them, with commitments in the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.

How they are approaching the match

Head-to-head record

Standings

Useful links