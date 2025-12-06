marcos moreno

Spanish and European football correspondent

MX League Writer and SEO

📝Bio: GOAL writer since 2022. Football and sports have always been my passion since childhood. I have been fortunate to work in the media as an editor, writer, reporter, and photographer, thanks to my Communication degree at the Faculty of Higher Studies Acatlán, National Autonomous University of Mexico. At GOAL, I focus on SEO content as well as covering Liga MX and European football.

⚽ My football story: My story begins in 2004, a year that marked a turning point in my life when I witnessed Pumas’ bicampeonato, my favorite team. I also fondly remember seeing Greece’s surprising Euro win and Mexico’s historic triumph over Argentina in the Copa América group stage.

🎯 Specialized in:

Liga MX

SEO content

Mexicans in Europe

European football

🌟 My favorite football moment:

The title won by Pumas in the Clausura 2004 in a dramatic penalty shootout against Chivas, the first I could experience with my favorite team.

📚 My favorite articles:

Controversial decisions in Carlos Vela’s career: Absences, rejections, and returns

Where are the footballers who won gold with Mexico in London 2012 now?

Sergio Ramos, Ronaldinho, James Rodríguez, and the 25 biggest Liga MX signings of the 21st century so far – ranking

Darío Verón, Leandro Augusto, and the 25 best Pumas players of the 21st century so far – ranking

Giovani dos Santos: The silent retirement of one of Mexico’s greatest recent talents



