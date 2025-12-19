Competitions such as the World Cup, European Championship and Copa America are among the most exciting things to watch in football, with the best players in the sport coming together to represent their national teams in pursuit of glory.

Head coaches at many big clubs frequently bemoan the international break (former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp famously declared that he hated them), driven by fear for the health of their star players, whereas further down the leagues, where players are less likely to receive international call-ups, it represents a window of rest and reprieve.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information about this year's upcoming international breaks.

When are the men's soccer international breaks in 2025?

Dates Matches / Competitions March 17 - 25 2 June 2 - 10 2 June 14 - July 6 CONCACAF Gold Cup September 1 - 9 2 October 6 - 14 2 November 10 - 18 2 December 21 - January 26 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

This year is something of an interim period in men's international football, coming between the 2024 European Championship and the 2026 World Cup.

However, North American soccer fans have the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup to look forward to in June and July, so we'll have the likes of the USMNT, Mexico and Canada (as well as Saudi Arabia) in action.

There are five international windows outside of that, with the UEFA Nations League finals being played in March and June.

UEFA's World Cup qualification games began in March, continuing in June, before they reach a crescendo in September, October and November.

CONMEBOL World Cup qualification began in 2023 and will conclude in September 2025. As the calendar flips from 2025 into the new year, the spotlight shifts to Morocco, which will host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations from December 21, 2025, through January 18, 2026. The tournament will essentially bridge the end of one year and the start of the next.

When are the women's soccer international breaks in 2025?

Type I: Release of players to associations from Monday to Tuesday night the following week.

Type II: Release of players to associations from Monday to Wednesday night the following week.

Type III: Release of players to associations from Monday to Saturday night the following week.

Dates Match type / Competition Max. no. of matches February 17 - 26 Type II (all confederations) 3 March 31 - April 8 Type I (all confederations) 2 May 26 - June 3 Type I (all confederations) 2 June 23 - July 5 Type I (all), Type II (except UEFA), Type III (AFC only) 2, 3 & 4 July 2 - July 27 UEFA Women's European Championship - July 4 - July 19 OFC Women's Nations Cup - July 5 - 26 Women's Africa Cup of Nations - July 12 - August 2 Copa America Femenina - October 20 - 29 Type I (all), Type II (except UEFA) 2 or 3 November 24 - December 2 Type I 2

In contrast to the men's international calendar, the women's calendar is packed full of tournaments this summer.

Women's Euro 2025 is the first to kick off, with European attention turning to Switzerland on July 2, and that competition runs until July 27. Not long after that, on July 4, the OFC Women's Nations Cup begins, with the Women's Africa Cup of Nations kicking off a day later on July 5.

A week or so later, eyes will turn to Ecuador, with South America's finest colliding in the Copa America Femenina, which begins on July 12 and runs until August 2.

When are the men's soccer international breaks in 2026?

Dates Matches / Competitions December 21, 2025 - January 26, 2026 Africa Cup of Nations March 23 - 31 2 June 1 - 9 2 June 11 - July 19 2026 FIFA World Cup September 21 - October 6 4 November 9 - 17 2

Starting in 2026, the rhythm of the international soccer calendar is getting a noticeable shake-up. Instead of the usual stop-and-start routine with separate September and October international breaks, FIFA is rolling out one extended window running from September 21 to October 6.

The idea? Rather than clubs gearing up, shutting down, and gearing up again within a few weeks, national teams will get one longer stretch, with the ability to play up to four matches in a row instead of the typical two-at-a-time setup. It's a move designed to cut down on the endless airport-hopping and jet lag, especially for players whose club and national teams sit on opposite ends of the globe.

Outside of that new September–October block, the rest of the 2026 international windows stay familiar:

March 23–31

June 1–9

November 9–17

Each of those allows for two matches, business as usual.

But 2026 isn't just any year — it's World Cup year, with the tournament staged across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. from June 11 to July 19. The June international break essentially becomes the final tune-up before teams board the plane to the biggest stage of all.

When are the women's soccer international breaks in 2026?

Type I: Release of players to associations from Monday to Tuesday night the following week.

Type II: Release of players to associations from Monday to Wednesday night the following week.

Type III: Release of players to associations from Monday to Saturday night the following week.

Dates Match type / Competition Max. no. of matches February 24 - Mar 7 Type II 3 March 1 -21 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup -- April 7-18 Type II 3 June 1-9 Type I 2 October 5-13 Type I 2 November 24 - December 5 Type II 3

The 2026 women's international soccer calendar comes with a clear rhythm and a major early-year centerpiece. The year kicks off with a lengthy international block stretching from late February into early April, highlighted by the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup, which runs from March 1 to March 21. That tournament acts as the crown jewel of the early calendar, shaping the availability and scheduling of Asian national teams during that stretch.

Beyond that marquee event, FIFA has outlined several designated windows where teams can regroup, compete, and fine-tune their squads. These international breaks fall in:

Late February to early March

Early to mid-April

Early June

Early October

Late November to early December

What is an international break in soccer?

An international break in soccer is a period of time when international teams representing countries - distinct from club teams such as Real Madrid or Manchester United - play games, including friendly matches, competitive tournament qualifiers and actual tournament fixtures.

Club teams are generally obligated by FIFA to release players during these windows, though obvious obstructions such as injuries and suspensions will mean a player is unavailable to play regardless.

Top-level club competitions in many countries tend to pause games during these windows since so many players are unavailable, but lower-level competitions often continue, with clubs allowed to request postponements if they are deemed to have insufficient players.

As noted above, many club coaches dread the international break, as it can add to the match load for their players and there is always a risk of injury when they take to the field.

