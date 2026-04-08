Feyenoord flop regains form and is once again a key player in the promotion race

Cyle Larin once again played a key role for Southampton on Tuesday evening, scoring as they secured a 5-1 victory over direct rivals Wrexham. The former Feyenoord loanee is slowly regaining his form at a Southampton side in red-hot form following his departure from Rotterdam.

All in all, the partnership between Larin and Feyenoord could hardly be called a great success. The Canadian striker was signed on loan from RCD Mallorca in the summer of 2025, but just six months later he was already leaving the current second-placed side in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie.

The 88-time Canadian international played a total of 15 matches for Robin van Persie’s side, scoring one goal. In the Europa League match against Panathinaikos, the striker netted the 3-1 in the closing stages.

After playing around 400 minutes in a Feyenoord shirt, the partnership between Larin and the club came to an end. Championship side Southampton became his next destination, a move that has certainly not done him any harm so far.

In 13 matches, in which he has already played nearly 300 minutes more than he did at Feyenoord, Larin has found the net five times and provided one assist. On Tuesday, he scored the third goal in the match against Wrexham.

Early in the match, the Canadian had already come close to scoring when his header hit the crossbar. After an hour of play, however, he capitalised on a slip on the halfway line and, following a long run, calmly slotted the ball into the net. The striker had finally got his goal.

“As soon as I knew the ball was coming my way, I just went for it. It looks like it takes a long time, but it doesn’t. I had only one thing on my mind: putting the ball in the net, and I managed it,” he said afterwards about his goal.

His team are in excellent form anyway. Earlier this week, they knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup quarter-finals, and Tonda Eckert’s side – who took over from Will Still after his dismissal in November – have been unbeaten since mid-January. Southampton are now in sixth place, a position that secures them a place in the play-offs.