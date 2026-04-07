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Enzo Fernandez Chelsea 2025-26Getty
Hussein Hamdy

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Enzo Fernández declares war on Chelsea for Real Madrid

E. Fernandez
Chelsea
Real Madrid
Premier League
LaLiga
Argentina
England
Spain

The Argentine star hatches a coup

Argentinian international Enzo Fernández is determined to leave Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea manager Liam Rossiner announced last Friday that Fernández had been omitted from the squad for the FA Cup tie against Port Vale and the Premier League match against Manchester City, citing the player’s recent comments, which the manager felt had “crossed the line”.

The 25-year-old has raised doubts about his future with the Blues after telling Luzo TV, in response to a question about which European city he would prefer to live in: “I always tell my wife that if I had to choose a city in Europe to live in, I’d love Madrid because it’s very similar to Buenos Aires in terms of lifestyle and everything.”.

According to the Spanish programme "El Chiringuito", Enzo will not merely hint at a move to Real Madrid next season, but will take a decisive stance.

The Spanish programme indicated that Enzo will submit an official request to leave Chelsea next summer, in order to help facilitate his move to Real Madrid.

LaLiga
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Girona crest
Girona
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Premier League
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Chelsea
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Manchester City crest
Manchester City
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"El Chiringuito" explained that the main obstacle will be the fee Chelsea will demand to agree to Enzo’s departure, which could reach €150 million.

The Spanish programme revealed that Real Madrid may delay the deal until the last week of August to put pressure on Chelsea to lower the price.

Read also: Enzo Fernández’s agent: Rosiner’s decision is unfair… a move is possible after the World Cup

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