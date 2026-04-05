Despite its star-studded squad, a serious accusation has hit Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal clearly struggled to create chances in front of goal, a fact that was starkly evident in their 2-2 draw with Al-Taawoun in Saturday evening’s match, which took place as part of Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League.

Al-Hilal dropped two points in the race for the Roshen League title, taking their tally to 65 points in second place, level with third-placed Al-Ahli and five points behind leaders Al-Nassr.

Saudi media personality Emad Al-Salmi said during his appearance on the programme “Action with Waleed”: “I believe Al-Hilal is the team that has squandered the most chances in the Roshen League this season.”

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He added: “The team has a strong squad of players, but they consistently fail to convert chances into goals, which demonstrates the absence of a striker capable of scoring.”

He concluded: “Al-Hilal drew against Al-Taawoun because they faced one of the best teams at playing against the big clubs.”

This is despite Al-Hilal having an outstanding squad of players, led by Frenchman Karim Benzema, Brazilian Malcom de Oliveira and Salem Al-Dossari.



