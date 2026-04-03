"Darling... when you stop, give me a call"... the message that Jota never read

Months after the tragic accident that claimed the life of Portuguese star Diogo Jota, the Liverpool striker, his story has returned to the spotlight, after a new biography revealed moving personal details about the final days of his life, adding an emotional dimension to one of the saddest stories in modern football.

The book, entitled “He Will Never Return… A Very Long Time”, written by Portuguese journalist José Manuel Delgado, recounts the final hours of Jota’s life and reveals a poignant message sent by his wife, Ruti Cardoso, moments before the accident, which never reached him.

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An unread message

In her message, Cardoso wrote: “My love, when you stop, call me, I have something I want to show you,” referring to a video clip from their wedding that she had just received. She did not know that those words would be the last she wrote to him, and that fate was hiding a tragedy that would change her life forever.

Jota, who was 28 years old, had married his girlfriend just 11 days earlier in Porto, before deciding to return to England by road after doctors advised him not to fly following lung surgery.

Whilst driving through northern Spain, one of his tyres burst as he attempted to overtake, causing the car to veer off the road and burst into flames, killing him and his younger brother André Silva instantly.

Spanish investigations suggested that excessive speed may have been a contributing factor in the accident, which shook the sporting world in Europe and beyond.

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Grief descended upon Liverpool FC and its fans, and his teammates and coaches paid tribute to him with moving words, emphasising that the team had lost an exceptional player and a humble person who left a humanitarian mark before leaving his mark on the football pitch.

The new biography does not merely recount the details of the accident, but delves into Jota’s personal life, revealing another side to the player whom fame had not changed.

Simple and humble

His wife describes him as someone who preferred simplicity and a quiet life, spending most of his time with his family away from the spotlight, despite his status as one of the Premier League’s top players.

The book’s chapters include moving accounts from his parents, who recalled the moments leading up to the news being confirmed.

His father, Joakim Jota, says he received a worried call from his daughter-in-law late at night, after which he sensed that something bad had happened, and began a long and painful journey to her home before the tragedy was confirmed.

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As for his mother, Isabel, she spoke of a vague sense of unease that came over her when she received no reply from her youngest son, André, who was accompanying Diogo on the trip.

The book paints a human portrait of a player who remained true to his roots despite his great success, and brings together testimonies from his teammates and coaches who spoke of his commitment, his calm demeanour, and his love for family life.

A quiet departure

The author emphasises that the aim of the biography is not merely to document a sporting career, but to immortalise the memory of a man who lived modestly and departed in silence.

Diogo Jota’s passing was not merely a loss for a team or for football fans, but a human tragedy reminding everyone that behind the spotlight and the trophies, there are stories of love and dreams that can end in an instant. And amongst all that has been written about him, that unread letter remains an enduring symbol of a love that was cut short.

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